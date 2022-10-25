LMU will raise the base hourly pay for its lowest paid employees, including Facilities Management (FM) workers, from $19.15 to $21 to take effect in April.
The announcement followed Friday's Oct. 21 paycheck, the first pay period in which FM employees received $19.15 in hourly base pay following the previous $16, a 20% raise implemented in August. The raise to $21 in base pay comes on the heels of LMU’s plans for Crimson House — a new presidential residence worth $5.75 million purchased over the summer.
The initial raise to $19.15 base pay cited the results of an internal compensation study that was announced on April 26.
“We have been working on this all summer long for a time, when we came up with this first raise, of which we're really proud — that's a significant raise,” said President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D.
On March 30, FM employees released an open letter that asked the LMU community for help to reach $21 in hourly pay, after trying for years to reach the LMU administration. Following the letter, a crowd of 200 students, staff and faculty assembled outside President Snyder’s office in a demonstration on April 25.
More recently, on Oct. 3, students once again marched in solidarity of FM workers. At the end of their route, 100 students chanted outside a meeting of the Board of Trustees in University Hall. While organizers welcomed the initial increase in pay, they cited the current $19.15 as incomplete to the original request of $21.
President Snyder revealed to the Loyolan on Oct. 20 that the $19.15 hourly wage was considered an interim measure until the $21 could be established. However, without knowledge of these plans, the LMU community responded critically.
When asked about the implications of announcing an interim raise of $19.15 without disclosing future plans, President Snyder told the Loyolan: “We did the best we could at that time using all the data and all the money that we have, and we've been working on it ever since. [If] there’s one thing we can't do, it is promise and then not deliver.”
In the wake of the second protest, former Harvard professor and visiting speaker Cornel West spoke out in support of the FM effort and called upon President Snyder to raise wages for LMU's lowest-paid workers.
Responding to the FM effort has warranted more involvement from President Snyder than in previous years. He told the Loyolan: “We can't be involved in everything ... I'm more closely involved in this than [I] have been in the past. So, I'm a little disappointed that we waited as long with this as we did. I didn't realize it was as bad as it is.”
In recognition of current issues facing LMU staff and faculty, President Snyder offered insight into the administrative considerations. “One of the things we struggle with as the administrators is everybody wants a raise, particularly with inflation, the purchase of homes, new people coming in or hiring faculty. It's really hard right now,” said Snyder.
When the Loyolan asked President Snyder about the probability of budgetary changes, he responded: “I think what's unappreciated is when one does that [raise wages], we don't have piles of money lying around when you do budgetary adjustments. You have to find a way to find the additional money.”
Seven months ago, President Snyder spoke at the Cesar Chavez Interfaith Service at which the first FM open letter was distributed. He reflected on this event while sitting in his office with Loyolan reporters, stating: “It's a great thing that our community has come together on this,” he explained. “We're not phantoms hiding behind some cloak somewhere. Every decision we make, we consider social justice. This is also a DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] issue, which is at the center of my vision for our institution.”
As such, LMU aims to raise $21 in base-compensation hourly pay within the school year, and potentially even more for LMU’s lowest paid employees.
“It's never good administratively to commit to something permanently because things change, but I would like to be able to say for the next five years ... to not only move above the 21, or at least to 21," said Snyder. "I’d like to do it during the current year.”
The Loyolan will continue to follow this story as it develops.
