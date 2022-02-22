During the Los Angeles mayoral debate on Tuesday, Feb. 22, disruptions broke out as protestors from the audience interrupted the candidates — one even storming the stage.
One of the protestors said from the audience, "We don't want cops as mayor of Los Angeles," before security escorted some of the disruptors from the event.
Another protestor claimed, "Your vision for public safety is to ignore the lived experience of Black and Brown people."
A separate protestor said, "Your idea of safety's contingent upon the death of Black people like me. [These audience members] are booing Black and Brown people that you're meant to advocate for."
One protestor attempted to rush the stage but was stopped by the event security before being escorted out of the venue.
Based off of this video sent to the Loyolan, protestors can be heard expressing concerns while security approaches them.
The Loyolan will continue to cover this event as the event unfolds.
