Tuition is set to increase by 5.4% next year, according to LMU's Student Accounts Department. The rise brings the cost of full-time annual undergraduate tuition to $57,602 for 2023-24, up from $54,630 in the current academic year.
Several fees will also increase for next year. Taken in total, the student activity, student recreation facility and media fees increased by $36, an increase of 10.1%.
The increases roughly track the consumer price index in 2022, which saw consumers paying 6.5% more for all items from December 2021 to December 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Loyolan will continue to follow this story as it develops.
