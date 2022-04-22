Students, faculty and community members on campus have been operating without power since mid-afternoon, according to a notification sent by the University at 3:22 p.m. Currently, the only buildings with power at this time are University Hall, Hannon Apartments and Foley Annex.
Chief of Public Safety Robbie Williams was available for comment regarding how Public Safety is responding to the power outage. “We’re doing constant patrol with our lights on, with the very center focus of being there just in case someone has questions, or if we see something that’s suspicious,” said Williams.
Williams emphasized the necessity of directing students to essential resources during the outage. “Public Safety is making sure that all the corridors are safe locations for people to park their cars, making sure that all our residents have safe equipment, such as flashlights and water.”
Campus Safety Services are also working to patrol campus borders, despite the fact that the University’s camera systems are “compromised slightly.” Due to the power outage, all student events and classes scheduled for Friday were canceled.
Students have been impacted by the power outage in a variety of ways. Economics and English major Lyza Weisman, who utilizes an assistive motorized wheelchair, was left alone in a campus apartment without help.
“I have medicine in my fridge that is extremely expensive, and it's about $1,000 a day. I had probably over $75,000 of medicine in my fridge, and it does go bad,” said Weisman. With the help of her caregiver, Weisman was able to leave her apartment to refrigerate her medication at Public Safety.
In addition to the cancellation of Friday classes, several student organizations were required to suspend scheduled events in light of the power outage. The Residence Hall Association halted their end-of-year-banquet at approximately 6:00 p.m. upon receiving notice from Campus Safety Services.
Shortly after, 10 service organizations were required to cancel an annual Service Organization Community formal due to the outage. Despite the lack of power, the Radix Dance Crew managed to premiere their showcase, “Look Back At It," on Drollinger Family Stage with the help of a power generator purchased at Home Depot.
Hours after the start of the power outage, Public Safety patrols reportedly told students at 6 p.m. that the power would be restored by 8 p.m.
“We were told by [Public Safety] patrol cars that the power was scheduled to come back on at 8 p.m. ... We have been waiting ... there is no food and they have been telling us we need to buy food off campus,” said Ashley Parkes, sophomore theatre arts major.
Students who wish to grab flashlights and bottles of water during the power outage may visit the Public Safety office for assistance.
The Loyolan will continue to follow this story as it develops.
