On March 29, California’s reparations task force voted 5-4 in favor of limiting the eligibility for reparations to those who can show that they are descendants of slaves or free Black persons living in the United States before the close of the 19th century. Dr. Cheryl Grills, the director of LMU’s Psychology Applied Research Center and a clinical psychologist with a focus on community psychology, is a member of the task force and spoke to the Loyolan about the task force’s decision.
Grills, who has previously voiced opposition to the decision, told the Loyolan that she believed the decision was “divisive.” She explained that one of the main issues with limiting eligibility to the descendants of slaves is that proving lineage is often challenging. Grills noted that oftentimes, the documents and records needed to prove lineage “are not reliable, some records have been destroyed.” Additionally, she claimed that a lineage-based approach created an extra “layer of cost and bureaucracy” to the task force’s work that could pull resources away from providing reparations.
Grills also claimed that the task force needed to address the harm inflicted on Black Californians by a range of policies and not just slavery. She noted that the harm comes from “all kinds of federal and local policies.”
When asked whether the contentious 5-4 decision would hamper the task force’s work in any way, Grills shared “that remains to be seen.” For her part, Grills said that she would continue her work on the task force. “I made a commitment to be on the task force, not a commitment to be on it only if it agreed with my position,” she said. Grills added that she would work to “ensure that there [are] as little unintended consequences” from the task force’s recent vote as possible. Grills also mentioned that the task force may revisit its decision in the future.
When asked about the future of the task force and its final recommendations, Grills claimed that the task force is still working to identify areas where California’s Black populace has been harmed. She noted that once the task force has identified these areas, “then we can start having informed conversations and deliberation about how to redress” those harms.
Grills did note that, when the task force begins to work on its final recommendations, she believes “that reparations should not consist of a magic bullet.” She further said that she hopes the task force will not focus its efforts solely on providing cash payments as a means of reparations, but on structural changes as well. Grills said that the task force will work to make “changes in public policy, new legislation [and] strategies that will promote wealth production” because “anything we do [affects] the next generation and the generations after that [...] if it's only going to move the needle for a handful of people in the moment, then we will not have accomplished real reparations in my perspective.”
Grills also hopes that the task force can work to “educate the public about reparations” and “cultivate allies across other racial and ethnic groups.” Grills emphasized that “it's only going to be through those allies, that this has a hope and a prayer of making it through the California legislature.”
