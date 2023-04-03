Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests currently supplied by LMU include a year-old expiration date that reads April 2022.
COVID-19 testing at LMU shifted exclusively to at-home rapid antigen testing following the closure of the COVID-19 testing center on March 3. As a substitute, On/Go rapid COVID-19 antigen self tests have been supplied in three locations at LMU's Westchester campus: the Dean of Students Office, Human Resources (HR) and Campus Safety Services (CSS).
On Jan. 26, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the shelf life of rapid antigen tests and issued a table detailing specific extension figures.
On/Go confirmed that their test kits, previously with a six-month shelf life, were extended to a 21-month shelf life and will expire 15 months after the date on the packaging. According to figures shared by On/Go, tests marked April 2022 will expire in July 2023.
According to Communications Manager of Campus Safety and Operations Christina Gustafson, the University’s COVID-19 testing team handles the antigen testing and works closely with government bodies, including Los Angeles County Public Health to ensure tests comply with county, state and federal guidelines. The team alerted all supervisors regarding the FDA extension on expiration dates, and the Frequently-Asked Questions (FAQ) were updated.
When asked by the Loyolan, employees at CSS and the Dean of Students Office were unaware the antigen tests displayed the expired date, or could confirm if the tests were still effective. Emma Morse, a sophomore screenwriting major and student HR employee, confirmed that HR was notified of the expiration date.
“While it is unfortunate that individuals working the front desk did not have the same information that supervisors did, it’s not atypical and they should not be considered the authority on test kits,” explained Gustafson.
On average, ten antigen rapid tests are picked up from CSS each day, confirmed CSS Captain Terence McAllister.
Giovanna Moi, a sophomore screenwriting and theatre arts double major, used the antigen test without knowing the expiration dates had been extended. Worried, Moi feared she had received inaccurate results, compromising her safety.
Now that Moi knows the antigen tests were not expired, she thinks communication is the at the core of the issue. "I think when it comes to COVID-19, and other important things, they should communicate with both eachother and with students differently," said Moi. "I think this was most likely an internal miscommunication."
In response to concerns from the LMU community, Gustafson did confirm changes in communicating the extended expiration dates are in the works. "The COVID-19 testing team will have signage made and placed at each of the campus distribution points, reminding the community of the FDA extensions and including the link to where they can check the revised expiration date on their specific test kit," explained Gustafson.
