Matt Reinig, the first deaf person hired by LMU who uses American Sign Language (ASL) on campus, works as the assistant director of Student Success. He oversees the Guardian Scholars Program, Transfer Student Programs and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This spring, he led efforts to start ASL courses at LMU, which will continue to be offered into the 2023-2024 academic year.
What brought you to LMU and how have you enjoyed your time here?
Since 2019, I have been wanting to expand my [horizons], and I have been ready to take the leap to do something greater. I wanted to challenge myself in a new work environment as a deaf person. I can’t and don’t limit myself. My wife and I also wanted to switch up our lifestyle from the [San Fernando Valley] to the south side of Los Angeles ... When I looked up LMU’s mission and values, I immediately resonated with the institution’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, anti-racism and the education of the whole person. During the second round [of] on-campus interviews, I felt so welcomed and accepted by each staff person and student I met that day. It is not often a deaf person is welcomed and accepted [into] such a positive work environment.
I have immensely enjoyed my time here so far. Everyone is so friendly, open-minded, and accommodating to my communication needs. In fact, just after my first few days of work, everyone was learning the alphabet in ASL, and there were posters of the ABCs in ASL posted on different walls in [Malone Student Center] 301. I requested an interpreter during my first two weeks of work, and there were no issues with my request. Thank you to [Director of LMU CARES] Briana Maturi, [Dean of Students] Terri Mangione, and [Absence and Accommodations Manager] Wendy Maximo. If there are events where I need an interpreter, they support my needs.
What inspired the creation of the ASL class?
If Malone 301 hadn’t given me a chance and hired me, #ASLatLMU wouldn’t have happened. During the interview, I shared that I don’t want to not be hired because I am deaf and “expensive” — a common reason why employers don’t employ deaf people due to the extra “expense” of hiring interpreters. I know my skills, abilities, work experience, degrees (BS and MS in kinesiology) and knowledge, and I know I can do a great job contributing to Student Success. Being deaf does not minimize my abilities; it only enhances them. I am grateful to everyone on the interview committee who saw me for me, deaf and all.
Nearly every person I met at LMU wants to learn ASL, especially my co-workers and student workers [at] Malone 301. Initially, I planned on leading a few ASL classes during Learn at Lunch. My supervisor ... had an idea of posting a work-study job to see if there are students who know ASL and can lead an ASL class.
To my surprise, I found four hearing students who know ASL and/or took ASL in high school. I supervise and lead the development of the ASL lessons, which include two parts: language and deaf culture. It is important to have authentic representation by having a deaf person lead the development of the language and deaf culture content. I am grateful to have open-minded ASL educator assistants who are committed to bringing authentic ASL lessons to the classroom. I am proud to say we are averaging 16 attendees for Monday’s ASL classes and 33 for Thursday’s classes. The attendees are students, faculty and staff.
The other reason for creating the ASL class is to create an environment where more deaf students and deaf employees will feel welcomed at LMU. I don’t want to be the only deaf person at LMU. The more deaf people who study and work at LMU, the merrier.
Do you have further goals to bring awareness of the deaf community to LMU?
The #ASLatLMU classes will continue into the 2023-2024 academic year. I want to host a Deaf Awareness Week in the next academic year. I also encourage faculty, staff and students to consider bringing in deaf presenters for their classes, workshops and events. Lastly, my personal mission and goal is to form the first ASL/deaf culture credit course at LMU.
What are some ways that you think LMU could become more accommodating to those who are deaf or hard of hearing?
I am especially grateful to Malone 301 — LMU CARES, LMU Student Success, and Community of Care (COC) — and departments within Student Affairs for supporting my needs for interpreters at various events, downloading apps — i.e. Otter.ai and Cardzilla — to communicate with me, buying microphones that I can use for transcribing what people say during meetings, turning on the captions during Zoom meetings, learning ASL, repeating themselves when I don’t understand, taking out their phones to communicate with me and [much] more. The staff, students and faculty I have met so far at LMU are so open-minded, patient and flexible. This translates to being very accommodating to deaf and hard of hearing people.
I also want to celebrate that there are ASL interpreters at the Commencement Mass and commencement as well as other upcoming graduation events, plus with live captioning.
What is something you wish people knew about ASL and/or the deaf community?
There is intersectionality within the deaf community ... we have deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing, late-deafened and more. Then there is the layer of race, disability, gender and other identities that makes our community incredibly diverse. While there are experiences that many deaf people have in common, no deaf person is the same [as another]. Learn from each deaf person by asking, “What is your story? How can I support you so you have access to information?”
It is important to remember that ASL is for and by deaf people. Please support deaf creators, deaf teachers, deaf workers [and] deaf people. Too often, people support hearing people who teach ASL — especially on social media.
Lastly, let’s close the gap between the two communities: the deaf community and the non-signing community. Closing the gap means we elevate together.
