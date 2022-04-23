On the afternoon of April 22, a downed power line outside of campus left students, faculty and members of the community without power for 12 hours. The outage impacted several on-campus events, which led student organizers to act quickly to find different venues or cancel their events.
ASLMU Prom, a collaboration between ASLMU, Residence Hall Association (RHA) and Student Housing was scheduled for April 23 from 7 - 10 p.m. Around 7:30 p.m. on April 22, lighting checks occurred on Alumni Mall with the help of a backup emergency generator purchased prior to the outage.
ASLMU President and senior finance major Brion Dennis confirmed the event is still on schedule for 7 p.m.
Dennis is confident that in the event of another outage, ASLMU is prepared. “The equipment used for the event is run on generator power so if another power outage occurs, which is unlikely, the event would still happen just without some of the side attractions that require University electricity,” they said.
If power wasn’t restored — though equipped with a generator — Prom organizers still feared the event would be canceled. Diminished visibility, caused by lack of consistent lighting amidst outage, was a safety concern highly prioritized by Campus Safety Services.
RHA President and junior psychology major, Scarlett Manning was disappointed that many of Friday’s events were put in jeopardy with the power outages, but is grateful power was restored allowing Prom to continue. “I'm happy that students have power," she said, "So, while they're getting ready today, they'll be able to get ready in the light.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.