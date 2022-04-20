The Class of 2022 will be addressed by soccer legend and activist Abby Wambach at this year’s undergraduate commencement on Saturday, May 7. Wambach is best known for her FIFA World Cup Championship in 2015 and two-time Olympic gold medal honors in 2004 and 2012.
Wambach was the United States’ leading goal scorer in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup tournaments, as well as the 2004 and 2012 Olympics. She authored the No.1 New York Times bestseller “Wolfpack” in 2020 and currently sits on the board of directors for the all women-led nonprofit organization Together Rising. Wambach’s mission centers on empowering women, advocating for equal pay and championing LGBTQ+ rights. In 2015, she was featured on Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Wambach has served as a keynote speaker before, touching on themes of self-worth and transformative failure in Barnard College’s Class of 2018 commencement speech. “Failure is not something to be ashamed of, it's something to be POWERED by,” said Wambach. “Failure is the highest octane fuel your life can run on. You gotta learn to make failure your fuel.”
In addition to Wambach, L.A. Community College District Chancellor Fransisco Rodriguez is expected to serve as the University’s graduate commencement speaker on May 8. Appointed in 2014, Rodriguez was a principal architect for the statewide California Promise Program, which provided all first-time, full-time California students with two years of tuition-free education at any of the state’s community colleges. The Los Angeles Community College District is the largest community college district in the nation.
Previously at LMU, commencement speakers have represented many professional backgrounds, including basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, director Mel Gibson and astronaut and American hero James Lovell. When the undergraduate Class of 2022 dons both cap and gown on Saturday, May 7, they will be welcomed to post-college life by the words of an Olympian, author and activist.
