For years on end, it was only a dream, but now LMU’s Dream Center is finally becoming a reality. Started only with grassroots efforts of students, faculty and staff to support undocumented students, the establishment of LMU's new Dream Center is the long-awaited culmination of hundreds of people’s work to make LMU’s campus as safe and inclusive as possible for Dreamers.
Set to open in fall 2023, “the Center will serve as a comprehensive resource center and point of contact for undocumented LMU undergraduate and graduate students and their families,” according to Jennifer Abe, Ph.D., former vice president of intercultural affairs who helped establish the task force towards creating the Center.
The hundreds of thousands of people who have been impacted by the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are often referred to as “Dreamers” because of the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors Act. The DREAM Act, which failed to pass Congress in 2010, would provide a path to U.S. citizenship for eligible undocumented youth who go to college.
DACA, which was passed as an executive order in 2012 by President Barack Obama, provided temporary work permits for students and protection from deportation.The program was then terminated by the Trump administration in 2017, making it near impossible for previous DACA recipients to reapply for their benefits.
Due to these pieces of legislation, schools across the country have now implemented Dream Centers as a means to provide their undocumented students with the same opportunities and resources other students have.
Fr. Allan Figueroa Deck, Ph.D., a distinguished scholar of theology and Latina/o studies and professor of theological studies, discussed the impact of LMU's future Dream Center for undocumented students. “It will mean that there will be a much more complete service for undocumented students. We’ve been responding to the various needs of Dreamers for years and this project will be a wonderful demonstration of LMU’s focus on the important issues of justice and the needs of underserved students,” said Deck.
The LMU Dream Center will be a hub for all of the services that LMU currently provides for undocumented students, but it will also focus on providing the resources necessary to ensure a positive future for undergraduate and graduate students.
“Immigration, especially in Southern California, is something that heavily impacts our own communities… We’re seeking ways for these students to have the same experiences that our general population has, which is often very out of reach for them, such as internships, immersive experiences, housing [and] financial aid,” explained Cecilia González-Andrieu, Ph.D., who serves as both a professor of theology and theological aesthetics and a member of LMU’s Undocumented Student Support Working Group.
During her interview with the Loyolan, González-Andrieu posed the questions that the Dream Center was created to answer: “How do they do internships if they’re lacking DACA? How do we help them to discern a career path or graduate school that’s possible for them?”
The Undocumented Student Support Working Group is currently looking to hire a director for the Dream Center by the end of spring 2023.
“You need a full-time person that has expert knowledge, [that] knows about immigration law, that knows about student affairs, academic affairs and the intersecting experiences of undocumented students for immigrant families,” said William Perez, Ph.D., a professor in the School of Education and a member of the Undocumented Student Advisory Council (USAC).
Perez emphasized that the Center will be focused on the individual needs of each student, and that the director must understand the nuances between individual students.
“They might not only be undocumented or DACA, but they might be [first-generation], they might be LGBTQIA+. There are all these various intersecting identities, and we need someone who understands what that means for positive college student development,” explained Perez.
According to González-Andrieu, the location of LMU’s new Dream Center will be announced later this year.
