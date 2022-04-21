McKay Hall's Residence Hall Association (RHA) members were informed via email on April 12 that the hall’s resident director (RD) is no longer employed by the University. However, many McKay residents told the Loyolan that they have yet to receive any official information regarding what led to the employee’s departure.
The Loyolan is investigating an alleged incident that may have led to the staff member’s departure. Because the Loyolan cannot independently confirm the details of the staff member’s departure, this article is not identifying the former employee.
“Earlier this month, like the first week of April, I was told that [the RD] was on leave,” said one member of McKay RHA who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation. “I think most of my RHA just assumed it was family leave or medical leave … but it kind of kept extending after one week … We were told [the RD] would be back the following Friday, and [the RD] still wasn't back. So then we were like, okay, when's [the RD] getting back?”
RHA President and junior psychology major Scarlett Manning alluded to a potential safety concern surrounding the details of the departure. “Most importantly, within RHA ... one of our pillars is community, which means that we want to make sure that all of our residents feel safe within the residence halls. And so, if this issue is a primary safety concern, then 100%, the residents should be notified. And I believe that they will once the investigation with Human Resources is completed,” said Manning.
A search of the former employee’s name in the LMU staff directory on Thursday, April 21 yielded no results. On Thursday, the Loyolan contacted the departed staff member via email, text message and phone. No response has been offered through any method of outreach.
An email from Assistant Director of Resident Life Amiya Powell-Hodge was sent to McKay’s RHA board on April 12, providing confirmation of the former RD’s departure.
“Thank you for your continued patience over the past two weeks in the absence of your Resident Director,” read the message. “I am emailing you to inform you that [your previous RD] is no longer an employee of LMU.”
Although the email was sent to McKay RHA members more than a week ago, some McKay residents told the Loyolan that they have not received any official notification regarding the departure of their former RD. The email went on to commend McKay RHA members for their patience, persistence and flexibility amid the ambiguity surrounding the situation. It also clarified that Resident Director Edgar Rodriguez has agreed to support the residence hall in the interim, in addition to his responsibilities as RD of the Hannon and Tenderich apartments.
“The fact that I heard about it from the actual students and ... I didn't get that email really rubs me the wrong way,” said freshman McKay resident Maelani Nguyen. “I don't understand why they're trying to, not necessarily hide it, but limit the publicity of it."
Powell-Hodge was contacted by phone on Wednesday, April 20 and requested the Loyolan email to set up a time to talk. Two subsequent emails sent by Loyolan reporters went unreturned as of this article’s publication.
One McKay resident, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the situation, felt that LMU’s administration should have communicated with McKay residents in a more transparent manner. “I think it should be in the hands of the adult staff, but at the same time, there needs to be communication as to what's happening. Honestly, I'm kind of questioning what the whole point is, if they’re not even going to … treat us with the respect that somebody in our position would deserve.”
When asked via email what the Office of Student Affairs was doing for residents affected by the RD’s departure, Dean of Students and Interim Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Terri Mangione, Ph.D., responded with a list of campus resources “available to all LMU students.” The list consisted of website links and contact information for Student Health Services, Community of Care, Campus Ministry, Campus Safety Services and Student Psychological Services. No further comment was provided.
In addition to Mangione, Director of Student Housing Steve Nygaard and Interim Assistant Director Dominic Ortiz were contacted for comment regarding the details of the departure. Neither provided a response.
If you were impacted by the alleged incident, we encourage you to contact Campus Safety Services and/or the Loyolan.
The Loyolan will continue to follow this story as it develops.
Additional reporting by Blake Marquez, social justice staff, and Kylie Clifton, social justice editor.
