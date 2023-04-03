American Sign Language (ASL) classes are now being offered on Mondays from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and Thursdays from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.. The class offers students the opportunity to learn how to sign important vocabulary and become more informed about deaf culture.
The class is run by four student ASL assistant instructors employed by LMU Student Success: Iris Gallagher, a sophomore information systems and business analytics major; Olivia Kelleher, a sophomore chemistry major; Alexia Southern, a freshman sociology and philosophy double major and Maddie McDowell, a sophomore computer science major. The Monday class is run by Gallagher and Keller while the Thursday class is led by Southern and McDowell. However, the Monday and Thursday class use the same lesson plans that were created by the four women collectively.
On Thursday, March 30, the class had to be moved to a larger venue, Seaver 100, because of the number of people who RSVP’d for the course. "A lot of people keep coming back. So I'm like, 'That's a good thing.' If we have a good retention, that means they want to learn,'” expressed McDowell.
When deciding what to include in the lesson plans, the four students agreed that the ABC's were the best place to start. “[The] ASL alphabet is kind of the fundamental building block of it all. So that's how we decide the first lesson and every lesson, " said Southern. "We want to make sure we continue ingraining the alphabet into the learner's minds.”
Having a solid grasp on the alphabet also enables individuals to spell out words that they don’t know the sign for, which solidified the placement of the alphabet in the first lesson.
Each class builds off the previous one. However, there is a review session at the beginning of each class, just in case one misses a class. "Most of these lessons are independent from each other. So while you can build on past knowledge, you can also just start building your foundations from just showing up to whichever … lesson you come to," said Southern.
Because the class is only 30 minutes long, the lesson plans are arranged to maximize the ability to apply the vocabulary learned in the class. When creating the course topics, Southern and her coworkers prioritized vocabulary which “directly [applies] to your own life and [what] you'll use every day.” Some of these topics include introductions and vocabulary related to activities found on college campuses.
At the urging of Matt Reinig, the assistant director of Student Success and part of the deaf community, each lesson also includes designated time to study deaf culture. According to Southern, it was important to Reinig to “emphasize that ASL is its own language and people have their own culture that's completely different from the hearing world, so he wanted to make sure that each lesson end[s] with some education on deaf culture.”
“There's a lot of misconceptions that people have [about the deaf community] and it's kind of good to just educate. And hopefully we can make LMU a more inviting place for people who are deaf or hard of hearing [who] want to come here," claimed McDowell. More information about the class can be found here.
