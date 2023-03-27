The 273-seat auditorium filled with students and staff for Provost Thomas Poon’s, Ph.D.’s sixth LMU convocation on Thursday, March 23, which placed the University’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts at the forefront of his speech. He said he felt called to speak on DEI because of the University’s continued efforts over the past five years, as well as a recent mass at Sacred Heart Chapel about “those who commit to the water of eternal life,” he recalled. Poon feels that the water of eternal life is at the essence of the University’s DEI commitment.
“When we commit to real systemic change, that is when our eternal thirst, our long-standing needs, are quenched,” said Poon.
One of the University’s most recent DEI initiatives is set to be published online this week: the DEI dashboard. Users will be able to look up LMU faculty on a dashboard through categories including race, ethnicity and gender, a feature Poon believes will be “very exciting for those who want a deeper look into our top priorities.” Staff and student dashboards are additionally being developed.
Poon outlined LMU’s mission for DEI efforts going forward as fostering “the encouragement of learning, the education of the whole person, the service of faith and the promotion of justice,” which is at the essence of the University’s vision for a more inclusive community.
Throughout the convocation, Poon emphasized systemic change in regard to social justice and how the University is promoting change through three avenues: words, images and actions.
Change through words manifests in ways both large and small. Poon mentioned how the Office of Intercultural Affairs was switched to the Office of DEI, and that “men and women” was switched to “persons” in a verse of LMU's Alma Mater. “We routinely use the words Black Lives Matter. We routinely use the words anti-racism,” said Poon. “That is not true at all universities. It’s not even true at all Jesuit universities."
Additionally, the University has established the LMU Anti-Racism Project, which is aimed at engaging the LMU community in a collective commitment to anti-racism through different modalities including “workshops, readings, personal and communal reflection, prayer and examination of data” according to the project’s website.
Change through images is represented by the Inclusive History and Images Project, which “seeks to address important gaps of our institutional history by gathering stories and images from alumni and the greater LMU community to tell the full and complete LMU story,” shared Poon.
Although Poon acknowledged that change through actions is ongoing and broad, he highlighted how DEI work is now considered by LMU as part of the promotion and tenure standard, per the request of faculty from a 2022 Faculty Senate motion. “We made it our goal to incorporate DEI work and accomplishments and recognition into every department’s promotion and tenure standard,” stated Poon.
These accomplishments included $15.1 million in grants and $16 million in scholarship donations related to the University’s DEI efforts. On top of that, the LMU Dream Center is set to open in fall 2023, which is a space dedicated to providing support and services for undocumented students.
“We’ve dedicated space; we’ve dedicated staffing,” shared Poon regarding the Dream Center. “The first year is going to be a big learning experience, but hopefully very impactful for our undocumented and documented students.”
Additionally, Poon has a goal to make LMU a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) by reaching 25% full-time Hispanic students. Currently, the University’s student population is 24% Hispanic and Latino, according to Poon. Because of this, LMU recently received a letter from the California Department of Education stating that the University is eligible for “Title III funding,” which is used to fund activities that strengthen community engagement for English learners.
To continue his commitment in promoting DEI efforts, Poon stated that a Black student space was established in 2021 named the Mbongi Spot and that faculty and staff immersion trips to South Africa and Namibia have been put in place.
As a conclusion to the convocation, Poon announced that Norma Romero, director of upward bound and upward bound math & science school of education, Vanessa Miranda, director of transfer admission and enrollment services, Rebecca Chandler, vice president of human resources and Lynne Scarboro, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, will be leaving LMU.
The 2023 convocation address will be posted on the Office of the Provost’s website by the end of the week and will be open to anyone to view.
