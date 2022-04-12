Jackson Oehmler, junior film and television production major and member of Beta Theta Pi, resigned from his position as InterFraternity Council (IFC) president on April 6. In the wake of Oehmler’s resignation, the Loyolan reached out to Oehmler for a statement as well as members of the LMU community to get their perspectives on the former IFC president stepping down.
The Loyolan contacted members of LMU’s IFC, LMU’s Collegiate Panhellenic Council, Beta Theta Pi, Alpha Chi Omega, Alpha Phi, Delta Gamma, Sorority and Fraternity Life (SFL) Associate Director Devin Walker, Director of Student Leadership and Development Andrea Niemi and Dean of Students Terri Mangione. Several individuals were not able to be interviewed by the time of publication or did not respond to a request for comment.
***
Jackson Oehmler, former IFC president, junior film and television production major
“During my time as IFC president, I have taken a number of steps to mitigate sexual assault and created a safe space for people to share their concerns. Most importantly, I have been a support to survivors of sexual assault, hearing their stories and helping to navigate these situations in an appropriate, legal way. I even created a uniform policy on how the IFC community should handle members who are accused of sexual assault which has been presented to the school administration and the [North American] Interfraternity Conference. Given legal guidelines, it is not within the rights of an IFC or chapter president to adjudicate these situations, but I believe change is necessary. I have always stood with survivors of sexual assault and always will.”
***
Devin Walker, associate director of SFL
“Sorority [and] Fraternity Life at LMU regrets the recent resignation of Jackson Oehmler, former IFC president. Jackson has served as an executive officer for IFC for the last two academic years and has been a dedicated, driven and passionate leader within the IFC community. He consistently fought for change in the sorority [and] fraternity community and made it a point to explore every avenue to achieve change for the better. This year, his focus has been on tackling issues of sexual and interpersonal misconduct [(SIM)], and he made strides as an advocate for survivors while also attempting to create procedural and policy changes in the IFC community in response to community SIM issues.”
***
Ann Huff, member of Alpha Chi Omega, senior political science major
“I understand there is pent up frustration, but that does not warrant threats or ill-mannered comments about any individual. The harassment Jackson has endured is uncalled for. No one should expect a 21-year-old boy to have the solution to ending sexual assault. Sexual assault at LMU is a deeply rooted systemic issue perpetuated by [the] administration’s insensitive, and sometimes lack of, response. Rather than antagonizing Jackson, students should direct their frustration toward the administration, for it is because of them that this situation exists.”
***
Kennedy Smith, Collegiate Panhellenic Council (CPC) president, senior theatre arts major
“I couldn’t have asked for a better counterpart than Jackson … Ever since I met him, he’s been so determined to change the flawed system that is Sorority and Fraternity Life and has stayed firm in his goals and priorities of making this place better. The way in which Jackson has been portrayed is disgusting … Jackson has actively listened to, cared for and advocated on behalf of survivors. He is one of the very few men within IFC who has been vocal about issues surrounding sexual assault and has tried to create change, and I commend him for that.”
***
Bobby Baransaka, IFC vice president of membership development, senior political science major
“Although he is no longer president, I can anticipate that [Jackson’s] action on behalf of survivors and for [sexual and interpersonal misconduct] reform will continue, contrary to what has been said and will possibly be said. The IFC Executive Board has discussed the recent events in our community, and we understand that survivors’ needs must be at the forefront of this conversation. Over the summer, we will be working with the LMU administration to create an easier, more streamlined avenue for survivors and community members to report incidents, as well as a medium through which the necessary judicial actions can be taken. Furthermore, we plan to greatly increase the number of programming events centered around sexual and interpersonal misconduct in the interest of continuous education and community engagement. This is a cultural, systemic and administrative issue, and we will work relentlessly with our [Collegiate Panhellenic Council], [Multicultural Greek Council] and [Black Greek Council] partners to realize the change we need.”
***
Lauren Giovannetti, former Alpha Phi president, senior communication studies major
“From the moment [Jackson] joined the IFC community, he has been so eager to get involved and enact positive change … In my four years at LMU, I have seen time and time again that this campus is filled with wonderful, driven, involved students and Jackson is the epitome of all those things … He puts himself in leadership roles to learn how the LMU/SFL community can be better served, supported and heard. His former position was about trial and error, learning from the mistakes that have been made in the past to create a better community.”
***
Sorority member who asked to remain anonymous
“One thing that Jackson has done well, has been [to] not shy away from the issue [of SIM]. I don’t remember this ever being talked about this much from other IFC presidents, or really people in the SFL community at all. We can’t blame him for the greater issue [of SIM], and I think honestly all this pressure on him is [kind of] taking away from the actual issue at hand. It’s a much bigger situation than just, ‘How’s this 20-21-year-old kid handling it?’ Well, why are we putting the weight of the world on his shoulders?”
***
The Loyolan also reached out to Collin Cate, a member of Beta Theta Pi, Cameron Parra, a member of Alpha Chi Omega and Amanda Glynn, chapter president of Alpha Chi Omega, all of whom were unable to respond for comment prior to publication. Kendall Lord, a member of Alpha Chi Omega, Beya Silva, a member of Delta Gamma, Matthew Herin, a former SFL staff member, Reed Hessl, former risk manager of Beta Theta Pi, Ashley Waiss, vice president of risk management for Alpha Chi Omega, Dr. Terri Mangione and Andrea Niemi did not respond to a request for comment.
These quotes have been edited for grammatical errors, to align with AP style and have been shortened in the interest of concision. To see the full statements of the interviewed individuals, click here.
