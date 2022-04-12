Despite University efforts made to provide on-campus food options, one in three Lions may be facing food insecurity based on national trends.
Food insecurity refers to the inability to obtain a consistently healthy diet, usually due to lack of resources or financial hardship. It is very prevalent on college campuses, with nearly 39% of college students in the United States experiencing food insecurity, as reported by Forbes.
While instances of food insecurity can differ from case to case, common examples include skipping meals to save money, eating less portions than desired to save money or eating less nutritious food because it is cheaper.
L.A. is commercially known for its glamorous lifestyle, being the heart of the entertainment industry, home to beautiful beaches and alluring stereotypes of luxurious, vegan lifestyles. However, if you go just a little bit further east, L.A. is no stranger to food deserts. The lack of access to fresh foods and supermarkets in East L.A. has resulted in an influx of fast-food chains, liquor stores and small convenience stores where sustaining a balanced diet can be quite challenging.
Food deserts pose a significant risk to the health and well-being of their citizens. People living in a food desert may face increased risk of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. And with over two million people in Los Angeles County facing food insecurity, it's hard to imagine food insecurity isn’t an issue at LMU.
“I first became aware of food insecurity on campus when a student confided to me in 2015 that she ate peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch and dinner every day because it was the only thing she could afford,” said Jodi Finkel, a professor of political science at LMU who teaches a course called “Food Politics.” The course discusses a wide array of topics related to food justice. “In 2016, another student told me that he had only eaten Top Ramen and Kraft Easy Mac & Cheese for the last six weeks, and that he would wake up in the middle of the night in a panic and would recount how many packages of food he had left.”
The LMU Food Pantry was founded in 2017 by the Pam Rector Center for Service and Action (CSA) with a mission to “provide free food to any LMU student who may experience hunger or food insecurity due to financial hardships.” It is located adjacent to St. Robert’s Annex and St. Robert’s Hall.
“We try to provide as many nutritious products as we possibly can,” said Carolina Martinez, the senior administrative coordinator for CSA. One of her tasks as administrative coordinator is to oversee the food pantry. In this role, she is responsible for day-to-day operations, including assisting in purchasing and community building, running the social media and overseeing volunteers.
“The majority of the items in the pantry are donations from the LMU community, but we do buy fresh produce,” said Martinez. Unique to many other food pantries, the LMU Food Pantry has a refrigerator where they are able to store fresh produce, like fruits and vegetables, as well as dairy products. Additionally, staff members regularly restock nonperishable items, including canned beans, canned soup, pasta and pasta sauce, cereal, granola bars, rice bowls, ramen, peanut butter and jelly; they even offer hygiene and feminine products.
The LMU Food Pantry is open 24/7 and operates on the honor system, meaning that it is an anonymous resource for anyone who wants it. “That’s actually one of my favorite things about the model, because there are people in need who get very easily stigmatized or back away from having to sign up their information and present themselves to someone else because it’s a very sensitive thing,” said Brooke Duplantier (‘19). “So, the fact that the pantry is open is a really cool resource."
Duplantier graduated from LMU in 2019 with a dual degree in English and political science, where she served as the food pantry coordinator during its early years. She first became passionate about food justice after realizing she herself grew up in a food desert.
“I come from an area in southern Louisiana where it was just such a confusing experience to grow up in because I didn’t have a lot of food access, but my family really wasn’t poor,” recalled Duplantier. “[I was] just caught up in one of the situations that many people are caught up in in the United States where just, like, the access is low and there isn’t much food around, particularly fresh food.”
Coming to LMU, Duplantier knew she wanted to get involved with food justice on campus and strived to push the conversation forward. “Food insecurity is a problem everywhere. And it’s particularly a problem in places that it’s not being talked about because then there are less resources and there is less visibility,” said Duplantier.
“Having [food] security is something we take for granted,” said Declan Tomlinson, senior international relations and economics double major. Tomlinson serves as the student minister in Campus Ministry, overseeing Feed the Hungry, an LMU service organization dedicated to feeding the greater unhoused population of L.A.
Keeping students nourished is critical in order for them to achieve high levels of academic success, as students who are hungry often have lower GPAs and higher rates of absenteeism and tardiness.
“Food is not something that you can put off. If you’re hungry, you need to eat,” said Tomlinson.
While meaningful efforts like the food pantry provide immediate relief for students in need, LMU has yet to stabilize a more long-term solution to combat food insecurity on campus.
Duplantier recalls a “serious disparity” among students when she attended LMU. A recent petition created by LMU students, titled “Lower On-Campus Dining Prices,” illustrates that this disparity still exists today.
“The highest meal plan on campus in is the L plan: $2,716. If you take this number and divide it by the number of weeks in a semester (15), you get $181 to spend a week, or $25 a day. A burger with fries and a smoothie at the Lair is $20 combined with tax. If I want to start my day with a burger and a smoothie, I’ve already basically maxed out my daily budget,” reads the petition.
And the choice to purchase a meal plan isn’t up to the students. According to LMU’s guidelines, any student living in an on-campus residence hall is required to purchase a meal plan.
“Why am I spending $10-15 on a meal at the Lair when I could go somewhere off campus, and for the same price, get something that’s way better quality,” asked Tomlinson. “I feel like, if you’re living on campus, you shouldn't have to feel like you’re going out to eat every time you need to eat.”
While LMU has alternative dining options, like coffee houses and convenience stores, they don’t really offer enough nutritious options to truly sustain a healthy diet. “When I was there, as a student, I relied more on the C-stores, but then the C-stores are really just like gas station food at obnoxious prices,” said Duplantier. “We need better solutions.”
“As you become a school that is developing things, like new housing, you should also become the school that is providing basic needs to everyone,” added Duplantier. “Those two things need to exist at the same time.”
“I would like to see the University offer free breakfasts,” said Finkel. “I’m wondering if we could cut down on some less important expenditures — for example, paper invitations and flower arrangements for on-campus events, or hard copies of materials and magazines that faculty and staff are regularly sent but could read online — and we could use this money instead to sponsor a hot, protein-rich breakfast for all students and staff,” said Finkel.
The LMU Food Pantry is a temporary aid in combatting food insecurity on campus, but it isn’t the solution. “Because a food pantry is a Band-Aid, it’s not a transformation of a root cause,” said Duplantier.
If you wish to support the LMU Food Pantry, they accept both food and monetary donations, which can be dropped off to the CSA office located in St. Robert’s Annex. Additionally, through a wish list posted on their website, anyone can directly purchase items via Amazon to be delivered to their office.
LMU convenience stores are now accepting SNAP, California's food stamp program. Answers to questions about SNAP eligibility can be found here.
