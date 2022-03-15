Elections campaigns for the Associated Students of Loyola Marymount University (ASLMU) have begun, with candidates announced on March 14.
ASLMU tagged some candidates' campaign accounts in a recent Instagram post promoting candidate town halls and debates. Chris Wilson, junior management and accounting double major, and Saúl Rascón Salazar, junior international relations major, are running for president. Ava Raymond, a sophomore management and English double major, is running for vice president as Wilson's running mate; Gabi Jeakle, junior English major, is running for vice president as Salazar's running mate.
ASLMU Vice President Camille Orozco said: "I am very excited for election season, as this is the first election we have had [physically] on campus in over two years. Though many students are new to the process, I applaud all candidates for the incredible work they have taken on in their respective campaigns."
Last year's election saw nine elected Senators-at-Large. This year sees four candidates running for Senator positions: Mehmet Colakoglu, freshman computer science major; Luca Cannuscio, junior music major; Ciara Curran, freshman political science major; and Maya Kalach, senior management and leadership major.
Jesus "Paco" Estrada, sophomore theological studies and Spanish double major, and Jeremy Valle, sophomore environmental studies and international relations double major, are running for Vice President of Cultural Affairs and Justice. Running for the position of Vice President of Sustainability and Operations is Drew Hartz, sophomore political science and health and human sciences double major, with Bailey Woinarowicz, sophomore political science major, running for Vice President of Student Wellness.
"I would also like to encourage students to consider running as a write-in candidate, as there are still many opportunities to get more students involved in the elections process," stated Orozco.
This year marks a significant shift in candidacy since last year, with the Senator candidacy count being less than half of what the amount of elected Senators was last year.
Orozco said, "We are meeting with many students who are interested and weren't able to make the info sessions. For more information about the write-in process, please reach out to Andrew Boeckman, our ASLMU elections chair."
Many senators from the 2021-2022 term are taking part in this year's election, aiming for different positions. Hartz, Woinarowicz, Salazar, Raymond and Estrada all served in the 2021-2022 ASLMU Senate. Jeakle, Wilson and Valle have also previously worked in ASLMU in positions such as Chief Communications Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Cultural Affairs and Justice Representative.
"Overall, I'm very excited to see what the next few weeks have in store and look forward to this great practice of student democracy and civic duty," stated Orozco.
Following the announcement of candidates, ASLMU put forward an election timeline which students can find here.
Students interested in finding out more about candidates can attend events, including the Senate Town Hall on March 15 at 6 p.m. at St. Robert's Auditorium, the Vice President Debates on March 16 at 6 p.m. in Malone 460 and the Presidential Debates on March 17 at 6 p.m. in St. Robert's Auditorium. The voting period will open on March 22 at 8 a.m., with results to be announced on March 24 at 6 p.m. in the Living Room.
