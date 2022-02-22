On Thursday, Feb. 24, Pope Francis will meet with university students worldwide for the Building Bridges event hosted by Loyola University of Chicago (LUC).
“Pope Francis wants to see and hear university students, especially from underrepresented groups” said Cecilia González-Andrieu, Ph.D., a professor of theological studies and the faculty lead who's representing LMU at this event.
The focus for this event is the plight of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers, as stated by González-Andrieu. She said, “the focus on university students is very specific because he wants the students to think of the unique ways universities can really be engines of research and action for the common good.”
Six student delegates from LMU will attend the event, according to González-Andrieu. LMU sophomore theology and spanish double major Jesus “Paco” Estrada has been chosen as one of two students to represent the Pacific region delegation to speak directly to Pope Francis.
LMU belongs to the USA West or Pacific region for this event. It was also chosen to be the lead institution for this region, requiring the University to identify student delegates to represent their delegation. The seven delegations include Central America and the Caribbean, Brazil, South America, Central USA/Canada, East USA/Canada, Mexico and USA West/Pacific.
González-Andrieu stated that students were first chosen by faculty members, put into regional groups and delegated by these groups to be their spokespeople. González-Andrieu continued, “We are delighted that the USA West/Pacific group of students elected our own sophomore Paco Estrada as one of the two speakers for our region for the event.”
“Our colleagues at Loyola Chicago invited LMU to take the lead in gathering up the Jesuit universities in the West and Pacific region, so we have been the region’s leader,” said González-Andrieu when asked about preparation for the event. “Each region has been holding a series of Zoom meetings within their own university communities.”
Leading up to the event, the delegation from LMU met with the delegation from Central America and the Caribbean.
When asked about the type of discussions that students will engage in at the event, González-Andrieu said, “the questions of immigration and the care of migrants and social justice rose to be the focus for all of the delegations. This is the start of dreaming up joint research and action projects that address the urgent human cost of forced migration and displacement.”
Students interested in viewing the event can find the live stream link on Youtube, hosted by YouTube.
“Pope Francis stresses that young people are not the future as people like to say. They are are the present,” said González-Andrieu. “We see you and we need you. We need our universities involved in this process of creating a more just and beautiful world and we invite our whole university community to work together on making this dream real.”
