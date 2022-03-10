In an announcement made by LMU on Feb. 28, the University released data that showed LMU saw a record high amount of applicants to the Class of 2026. Over 21,000 first year applications were received for the fall 2022 semester.
When asked to comment on the significance of this increase of applicants, Thomas Gutto, the assistant vice provost of undergraduate admission, stated, “Larger applicant pools demonstrate a strengthening draw to the unique opportunities LMU affords our students in the higher education landscape. Namely, a personalized educational experience, built upon a 500 year Jesuit tradition, that challenges our students outside their comfort zones.”
As highlighted within their announcement, this follows a 15% increase over 2021 and a 36% increase of applicants since 2017. The increase in applicants also follows the period of virtual instruction, with more students applying to LMU despite the pandemic.
When asked if there would be more seats open to first year students due to the increase in applicants, Gutto said, “There are not any plans to grow the number of entering first year students, thus making admission more competitive by default.”
“LMU has received a steady increase in applications over the last five years. There are many reasons for this,” said Gutto. “Increased national prestige due to becoming a Top 100 nationally-ranked research university, enhanced outreach in strategic markets, evolved communication strategies [and] better linkage to the value of an LMU education through robust efforts to show the impressive outcomes of our talented alumni.”
This growth of applicants is accompanied by a more diverse applicant pool. As reported by LMU, the Class of 2026 applicants saw 14% more applicants from underrepresented communities and a 20% increase amongst international students.
Applications were received from students in all 50 states within the U.S. and 130 countries.
When asked about Jesuit values in relation to incoming students, Gutto said, “Our Jesuit values distinguish us from every other college. While our academic programs, faculty and co-curricular opportunities speak for themselves, it’s the infusion of our Jesuit heritage into the life stream of campus life that draws students to LMU specifically.”
As reported by Newsroom LMU, on top of an increase in applicants and placing amongst the top 100 research universities in the nation, 97% of LMU’s Class of 2021 reported a successful outcome of employment, graduate school or service within six months of graduation.
When asked for final comments to the community at LMU, Gutto stated, “Our work in Admission relies on the support of our Lion community — students, faculty, staff, administration, alumni. Especially in times of tremendous challenge, it is special to be a part of a place that takes 'family' and collegiality to heart. Not every institution is blessed with the type of selflessness that ensures our continuous success. This is a special place."
