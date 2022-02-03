The College Board announced on Jan. 25 that the SAT test will be administered digitally beginning in 2023 for international students and 2024 for U.S. students. The new test will permit the use of calculators on all math questions, be two hours long instead of three and students will receive scores back in days instead of weeks.
The new iteration of the exam will also be section-adaptive, in which "an algorithm chooses the appropriate difficulty for the second section" based on the students' performance in the first," according to Compass Education Group. Students will no longer be receiving identical tests, making it harder to cheat, but this also raises questions about how these custom tests will be scored.
Reactions to the announcement from students, parents and educators nationwide have been mixed.
Cat Torneros, a junior marketing major, said she was initially jealous when she heard the news. “I've paid a ton of money to study for the SAT — [to] get the study flashcards, hire tutors, things like that ... but I do think it will be an advantage for the kids that are taking it online,” said Torneros.
The new digital SAT will still be taken at a high school or local testing center, but students have the option of using their own personal device or borrowing one from the test center. The College Board’s digital exam application will prevent the students from navigating to other web pages or communicating with others during the exam.
The College Board administered all of its 2020 Advanced Placement Exams digitally, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and offered an online option for its 2021 administration of the exams.
“A lot of things got put online, so I could see how they want kids to [transition] into more of a digital way of learning and processing new things,” said Abby Lynch, freshman psychology major. “I still don't think [the SAT] should determine whether someone gets into college or not.”
There has been a rise in controversy surrounding the SAT following the 2019 Varsity Blues scandal in which a federal investigation revealed that a group of wealthy parents bribed admissions offices at several prominent universities. This news led to discussions of affirmative action in college admissions and the prevalence of socioeconomic inequity.
Although the College Board did not claim that the shift to digital administration of their trademark exam was an attempt to resolve these issues, many are still criticizing the organization for the changes.
“Making it shorter might make it more pleasant for the test taker ... I think the people who have the economic resources to take [preparatory] classes are ultimately going to benefit because they'll just be able to go that much faster,” said Kimberly West-Faulcon, professor of law and the James P. Bradley Chair in Constitutional Law at Loyola Law School.
According to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, over 1,815 colleges and universities do not require SAT/ACT score submissions, 86 of which are test-blind and do not consider scores in admissions.
Maelani Nguyen, a freshman marketing major, said that she did not take the SAT because she applied to test-optional schools. However, she said she would have taken the exam if it were digital.
In 2021, only 1.5 million high school students took the SAT, compared to the 2.2 million students who took the exam in 2020.
“Shifting an unnecessary, biased, coachable and poorly predictive multiple-choice exam that few schools currently require from pencil-and-paper delivery to an electronic format does not magically transform it into a more accurate, fairer or valid tool for assessing college readiness,” said the National Center for Fair and Open Testing.
“The SAT is also often criticized for its inability to predict success 'beyond college,' as well as its demonstrated correlation to the test taker's socioeconomic status and parents' education,” said West-Faulcon in her article titled "The River Runs Dry: When Title VI Trumps State Anti-Affirmative Action Laws".
The SAT, which formerly stood for the Scholastic Aptitude Test, is designed to predict how a student will perform in college, according to West-Faulcon. However, there “is a very small amount of correlation for the amount of angst that it puts on students," she added.
California State University’s Board of Trustees is set to vote next month on a proposal to remove standardized testing from their admissions reviews completely, joining the University of California school system in a “test-blind” policy. The California State University system is the largest four-year system in the nation, and their potential elimination of the SAT and ACT would be the largest rejection of the tests yet.
