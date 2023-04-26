When describing his classes, many students of Professor of Theological Studies Douglas Christie, Ph.D., recall a space for thought, reflection and quiet. Whether in class on the Bluff or in his travels to deserts in Argentina and Egypt, Christie’s studies in contemplative thought and practice have guided his teaching at LMU.
Christie grew up in Seattle, moving to California for high school and his undergraduate degree at the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC). Christie was motivated to continue his studies in theology after a year of traveling, where he spent time in Christian monasteries.
“It was kind of mind-blowing as a Californian to discover [that] there are these places of silence and solitude and stillness, and they’ve been carrying on for 1500 years,” explained Christie. “It spoke to something in me, [and] it motivated me to set out on a course of study and reflection on contemplative thought and practice.”
“Something about that moved me deeply, and it also ended up spilling over into what I do here with students,” continued Christie. “I think many people associate it with mindfulness practice, or yoga, or any kind of practice that helps you turn to yourself, your true self, more deeply ... every religious tradition in the world has practices that are meant to still the mind, open the heart [and] help us find one another and community … they can also help us rekindle community by becoming more human."
Recently, Christie’s travels have included deserts in California, Egypt and Argentina, with some of these travels imbedded in his class curriculum. His course Into the Desert involved a three-day trip into the Eastern Mojave Desert area.
When reflecting on the courses he has taught at LMU, Christie considered creating space for reflection and self discovery for his students as an integral part of his classes. This was reflected in the three-day trip he took his students on, which involved camping, hiking and engaging in contemplative practice.
The students undertook a personal project focused on contemplative thought and meditation while on the trip. “The thing they had in common was rediscovering some space of stillness in their own lives that helped them then orient themselves more deeply to their life and to others,” he said.
“It ends up being both a deep probing of silence that’s very serious, and also it’s very playful and fun … by the end of the three days, a beautiful sense of community has been created,” shared Christie regarding the travels with his students. “We come back to the big city all a little bit touched by the silence.”
When thinking of his journey towards teaching at LMU, Christie considers his teaching position one that chose him. “Los Angeles became my home and LMU my home for teaching and scholarship,” reflected Christie. “You look back on your life, you can say rationally why something happened, but then you sometimes realize it was a mysterious patterning that I was supposed to be here.”
Christie joined LMU in the theological studies department in 1994 as an assistant professor and has continued his research and teaching on contemplative thought and practice ever since. Following his 29 years at LMU, Christie is retiring after the spring 2023 semester.
Christie encourages his students to be open and receptive to unexpected pathways in life. “You might have a plan, you might have a sense of purpose, you might have goals, and those are all good things – then there are the surprises, things that you weren't expecting, the people you weren’t expecting, and your life direction can shift and change in unexpected ways,” claimed Christie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.