Crimson Circle, an on-campus service organization, held a blood drive on Feb. 22 and 23 to support the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center.
The center's medical directors released a message highlighting the importance of blood drives: “There is a severe blood shortage affecting our center and blood suppliers across the nation such as [the] American Red Cross.”
The vice president of spirituality for Crimson Circle, sophomore biology student Anthony Velasco, described the preparation for this event which was done in conjunction with the president of Crimson Circle, junior biology major Jose Carra-Hernandez and the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center.
“The Crimson Circle’s main jobs are spreading the word about the blood drive and working the event. This year, we posted posters all around campus, tabled on Palm Walk, Founder’s Pavilion and University Hall, and we spread [the] word on social media,” said Velasco.
When asked if Crimson Circle will host other blood drives in the future, Carra-Hernandez stated, “The Crimson Circle has been involved with helping organize the blood drive for a very long time now, being the oldest service organization on campus. We have been entrusted by UCLA to help organize the blood drive locally on campus and plan to keep doing so for the future.”
Velasco also highlighted the importance of blood donations by stating, “The blood we collect in this blood drive will go to a UCLA hospital to help in their emergency or operating room. Human blood has no man-made substitute, so hospitals like UCLA rely on blood donations to keep their emergency and operating rooms running.”
According to Velasco, one blood donation saves up to three lives, so this blood drive could save approximately 500 lives from the 164 pints of blood donated during the event.
Carra-Hernandez reiterated Velasco's statements about the importance of the event by saying, “Currently, we are experiencing a national blood shortage, and being able to help out is truly a great feeling. Additionally, units of blood are most commonly used during in-hospital surgical and non-surgical procedures, clinical treatments and research.”
Velasco urges the community to participate in future blood drive events, stating that even one pint of blood can save numerous lives. “Please think about signing up and donating at our next blood drive because every donation makes a difference.”
Regarding the turnout of this event, both Carra-Hernandez and Velasco stated they were happy with the amount of blood they could donate to the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center, but they hope to be able to donate more in the future. According to Velasco, the Crimson Circle hosts this event every semester, and the organization hopes that the turnout will increase even more next semester.
When asked how he felt about the event, Carra-Hernandez stated, “I would love to extend my gratitude to everyone that was able to donate and those that acknowledged our efforts as, without the LMU community, this event would not be possible. Thank you."
