An anonymous donor pledged a minimum donation of $100,000 to the University to combat antisemitism, as published in LMU Newsroom. This donation will be released over the course of the next few years.
Summer 2022 grants will receive the first round of funding, including a smaller project titled “Addressing Antisemitism Faculty Course Modification," in addition to a more ambitious one called “Faculty Research Fellowships to Combat Antisemitism.”
The Loyolan reached out to Director of Jewish Studies Holli Levitsky, Ph.D., and Rabbi Mark Diamond to discuss the legacy of this grant and antisemitism on LMU’s campus.
Levitsky expressed excitement that the donation is “earmarked to ‘combat antisemitism,’ not just to teach about it or study it. So, all roads should lead to action.”
She will work closely with Dean Robbin Crabtree, Ph.D., of the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts to determine the outcomes of the funds.
Levitsky also spoke about the role of LMU’s Catholic tradition in the donor's grant. The anonymous donor, "a Polish, Jewish Holocaust survivor living in Los Angeles, was both saved and persecuted by Catholics during the Holocaust."
"Through our Jewish Studies program, he found voice to an important Catholic community. He feels that the work we do in social justice confirms our promise to make faith and justice part and parcel of our curricular and social life on the Bluff,” said Levitsky.
For Levitsky, this donation carries even greater significance because of the “far more subdued reaction to antisemitic hate crimes than to other crimes.”
She feels antisemitism “manifests in the way that Jews are left out of the conversation on diversity.” Although the L.A. region has one of the largest Jewish populations in the world, Levitsky argues that this “isn’t at all reflected in our student or faculty composition.”
For non-Jewish students to combat antisemitism, "it starts with people, including Jewish people, being more mindful,” said Levitsky.
While LMU's campus nature is largely progressive, she feels this climate helps prevent students' exposure to a variety of sources about Israel.
She argues that “debate has become very partisan with the progressive left taking a dim view of Israel, and because we lean progressive on this campus, students don’t get a balanced exposure to the issues, so many see Israel as a villain.” Levitsky perceives this view of Israel as antisemitic.
Last month, Diamond hosted a webinar on antisemitism for a marketing and media company. He concluded the presentation with this advice to act against antisemitism: “If you see an antisemitic act, report it immediately. If you hear an antisemitic slur, say something. Stand up against all forms of hatred.”
Although Diamond said that he has not personally experienced antisemitism on campus, he argues that the recent terrorist attack at a Texas synagogue shows the necessity to address antisemitism.
A British citizen named Malik Faisal Akram held four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, for 11 hours on Jan. 15. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) originally stated that the attacker was not driven by antisemitism. However, this claim drew backlash, and the FBI released a statement that referred to the event as "a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted."
“An attack on one house of worship is an attack upon all houses of worship. An attack directed against Jews is an attack upon all of us," said Diamond. "Now, more than ever, we need to stand in solidarity with one another."
