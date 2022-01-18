Enduring travel restrictions due to COVID-19 had forced LMU to postpone Study Abroad Programs in 2020 and 2021, as previously covered by the Loyolan.
While the current study abroad programs remain unaffected by the two-week online hiatus for students returning to campus, Lisa Loberg, Ed.D., the director of LMU Study Abroad, spoke with the Loyolan about hosting students abroad in the current climate of pandemic restrictions and concerns.
“We intend to run programs throughout the year and may focus on certain locations," said Loberg. Over 100 countries currently allow American travelers. However, many still require proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel or proof of vaccination, according to U.S. News.
Loberg emphasized that her office continues to monitor the situation for the safety of the students. "We continue to work closely with our partners abroad and our faculty leaders to assess the feasibility of programming in accordance with local health and safety protocols,” she said.
This attitude is in light of spring 2020, wherein the University abruptly called students back home halfway through the semester due to fears surrounding COVID-19 and eventual Level 3 health travel advisories.
Loberg explained that her office has been hard at work over the last few semesters, despite prolonged postponement of programming. "We continued to work with students remotely on future planning and developed new initiatives, partnerships and opportunities, including the virtual Global Internship Program,” said Loberg.
The Global Internship program allows students to engage in remote work and internship opportunities in summer sessions. According to Loberg, this was a collaborative effort between her office and the Career and Professional Development center "to provide valuable career experience through remote work placements with international companies and organizations."
Summer 2022 will be the third year of running this program.
Loberg highlighted expanded programs in countries such as Australia, Canada, Croatia and Vietnam among many others. She also shared that Study Abroad is in the process of creating programs for graduating seniors who missed out on programs for the last two years.
Loberg encourages students to consider such programs for their academic enrichment and because “studying abroad is an important part of the LMU experience and way more affordable than you might think! Most of our programs are similar in cost to a term on campus, and with academic planning, you can fulfill requirements abroad that help you graduate on time and with a more global perspective,” said Loberg.
For more information about studying abroad at LMU, visit their website, attend program-specific meetings and their weekly informational sessions to find out more.
