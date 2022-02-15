Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin recently announced his intention to not seek re-election in 2022, citing his battle with depression. The announcement comes as Bonin prevailed against a recall attempt in January.
Bonin, who represents the 11th district (which encompasses LMU’s campus and includes the neighborhoods of Brentwood, Venice, Ladera, Pacific Palisades, Playa Vista and Westchester, among others) was first elected to the seat in 2013. However, last year local residents began a push to recall Bonin from his seat on the council.
The Recall Bonin 2021 group cited concerns around homelessness, crime, policing and residents' quality of life as the main reasons to push for Bonin’s recall. The group stated that Bonin’s “history of broken promises, terrible and counter-productive public policy proposals and unwillingness to listen or take action to represent the interests of the people and communities of the westside of Los Angeles have had devastating consequences."
In late January, the City Clerk found that the recall campaign had come up roughly 1,300 signatures short of the almost 27,000 signatures required for the recall to be on the ballot. In an interview with the Loyolan, professor of political science and international relations and Chicana/o Latina/o Studies and Director of the Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Center for the Study of Los Angeles Fernando Guerra said that he was “not surprised that [the recall] failed to qualify,” but that he “was surprised that they got as close as they did" to getting the recall election on the ballot.
Though Bonin continued to promote endorsements for a planned re-election bid this year, he announced on Jan. 26 that he would not seek a third term in office. In a tweet, Bonin said “I've struggled for years with depression. It's a constant companion, and often a heavy one... Instead of seeking another term, it's time for me to focus on health and wellness.”
After Bonin’s announcement, attention has shifted to a pool of candidates vying for Bonin’s seat in the June “jungle” primary. Among the top contenders are former City of Los Angeles Board of Public Works commissioner Greg Good, educator and environmentalist Allison Holdorff Polhill, President of the Venice Neighborhood Council Jim Murez and lawyer and Loyola Law School graduate Traci Park.
Of the current candidates, Guerra said that he believes that Greg Good “will have a lot of institutional support and a lot of support from labor so he will have the resources to run an effective campaign,” although Guerra noted that other candidates had “potential” and that it was “just too tough to tell right now” who would win the upcoming election. According to data from the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, Park currently leads all candidates in fundraising, having hauled in over $200,000 as of January 2021.
Guerra also addressed what he believed would be the biggest issues facing the 11th district as it hurdles towards the upcoming election. Guerra spoke to the issue of housing, saying it was “the major issue; people say homelessness which is true, and crime which is true, but I trace it back to how we structure land use and the cost of housing.”
When asked about the biggest issues facing LMU, Guerra pointed to a few key problems. In the context of land use, he noted that the University has a “limit on the number of students that we can admit to the University; that limit was a negotiation that the University conducted with the city of Los Angeles” and that the University has run up against that limit. Guerra also pointed to the community’s response to a potential new stadium at LMU (which was included in the University's 10 year Master Plan), students living “in single family houses throughout the Westchester community” and community resistance to new student housing.
Guerra said that, in terms of the upcoming election, “I don't know the relationship that University administration has with these candidates.” However, Guerra pondered whether candidates would use the University as a foil to gain votes from community members displeased with the University’s actions.
