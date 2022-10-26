While walking to and from classes and extracurricular activities, LMU students have noticed some less-than-safe driving. The LMU Daily Crime Log, provided by Campus Safety Services, lists nine circumstances of vehicle-related incidents from Sept. 22 to Oct. 11. These logs include both reckless driving and hit-and-run collisions.
According to Chief of Public Safety Robbie Williams, reckless driving on campus typically involves “drivers traveling at unsafe speeds, not stopping for posted stop signs [or] ignoring the presence of pedestrians and distracted driving.”
Such circumstances of reckless driving on campus have not gone unnoticed by the student body. Cameron Fisher, freshman studio arts major, personally feels as though drivers frequently drive “too fast, going the wrong way … when there are pedestrians they don’t even let us cross.” He also recounted an experience of seeing students “going through the McKay roundabout, but they were going the opposite way.”
Public Safety has measures in place to prevent speeding on campus. For example, Public Safety “provides high-visibility campus safety patrols and assists pedestrian crossing guards in and around high pedestrian traffic areas,” shared Williams.
Despite these measures, there are certain areas on campus that students feel are particularly susceptible to unsafe driving. Gigi Monae, freshman screenwriting major, feels as though the intersection by the freshman dorms is a particular hotspot for this behavior. “Every time I walk to get to my dorm or the coffee shop or anywhere I have to pass by this one intersection, and that’s where people drive the fastest,” she said. “It makes it scarier when you’re walking on campus, especially during the nighttime. When you’re walking across the street people will zoom past you and rev up their engines super fast.”
Ellen Hauxhurst, senior theatre arts major, agreed with this, saying that the posted stop signs are often not enough to prevent reckless driving. “Sometimes people don't stop all the way at the stop signs,” she described. She also noted seeing “someone was going the wrong way next to Iggy’s when I was trying to drive there.”
Public Safety additionally employs traffic control staff, who they urge students to listen to when given directions. When receiving a report of a vehicle incident, Public Safety works with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives as necessary. Students can report vehicle incidents in a variety of ways, such as through an E-Report, which is also available to submit anonymously, in person at the Foley Annex or by calling Campus Safety.
Brody Tomlinson, freshman psychology major, noted a particular risk to those who use skateboards. “It's very endangering, especially when you’re on a skateboard,” he said. Andrea Morland-Tellez, junior psychology major, added that a particular cause of speeding is to “show off your car, especially around the Chapel area.”
Campus Safety also noted the importance of pedestrian awareness, stating that pedestrians should “follow the rules of the road when crossing campus roadways and avoid being distracted while walking and conducting business on campus.”
Public Safety additionally notes the importance of LMU’s Personal Transportation Policy.
