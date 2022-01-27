The Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts hosted “Coping with Climate Anxiety: Navigating Life on a Warming Planet," a virtual lecture as part of their Bellarmine Forum series, on Jan. 26.
The talk featured Sarah Jaquette Ray, Ph.D., the chair and Professor of Environmental Studies at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, and New York Times climate reporter Cara Buckley.
Both Ray and Buckley discussed the dangers of viewing climate change through a 'doomsday' perspective and promoted . According to Ray, it is more important to focus on “feeding what we want to grow instead of only thinking about the negative.”
Ray attributed this common narrative to news media, academics and scientists alike, and she advocated a humanist approach to climate activism. Ray opposed feelings of guilt and hopelessness in response to climate change, noting that the “firehose of doom” affects the brain negatively.
“Do we see any stories about the reality of the fossil fuel future that are utopic? No, we only see [an] apocalypse. So, we are more likely to believe that that's actually true,” said Ray.
She incorporated psychological concepts into her talk, such as the availability heuristic, in her explanation of why so many people feel the negative effects of the current climate narrative. This concept describes the tendency of people to make decisions based on information that comes to mind quickly.
Ray referenced a 2021 report by the Lancet Institute of Planetary Health in which 39% of surveyed young people, between ages 16 and 25, said that they are hesitant to have children due to climate change concerns. The same study also highlights the negative emotions that young people are experiencing due to climate anxiety.
“These environmental problems are actually selfishness, greed and apathy. To deal with these [problems], we need a spiritual and cultural transformation,” said Ray. “If we're constantly stressed about climate change, our bodies and our minds are not capable of actually doing the work to address climate change.”
Ray published her newest book, “A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety: How to Keep Your Cool on a Warming Planet," in 2020. She has also written for Scientific American and the Los Angeles Times.
She argued that professors and educators should incorporate student’s “emotional and psychological skills” into course objectives, instead of just “jamming” content into a syllabus.
Ray also addressed the connection between environmental issues and social issues, including xenophobia, racism and domestic terrorism.
Buckley opened the second half of the lecture with a vignette of her “hunting” for plastic grocery bags on the streets of Brooklyn, New York every day to use as doggie bags for her tri-daily walks with her dog.
She said this is a new part of her routine that has helped her take action on her feelings surrounding climate change.
“I was just sort of trapped in this prison of climate anxiety where I couldn't look anywhere and not feel despair,” said Buckley. “I also didn't have a clue about how to deal with it.”
Buckley began her journalism career at the Miami Herald, where she covered Hurricane Ivan. She went on to write for the New York Times, covering issues such as workplace harassment, the George Zimmerman trial, diversity in the entertainment industry and the Iraq war. She added that issues of climate justice have underscored her personal life and her work in journalism.
“There was this steady drumbeat of increasingly grim environmental news,” said Buckley. “By 2015, it was kind of all I could think about ... every unseasonably warm day, every photo of an emaciated polar bear, every grim report about another species gone.”
She incorporated her personal interest in climate change into her journalism career, writing about people who took action in their communities and made a positive impact on the climate. This was all in an effort to bring “pinpricks of light” into a dark narrative around climate change.
Buckley said these stories helped her realize "how hungry people are for good news about the planet, how eager they are to learn about what they themselves can do in their everyday lives to help preserve and create ecosystems.”
Many attendees of the Forum event were students in an environment-related course, such as Nature Writing taught by Professor of Journalism Evelyn McDonnell, Environmental Strategy taught by Honors Director Trevor Zink, Ph.D., and Environments, Bodies, and Climate Health and Society taught by Associate Professor of Sociology and Director of Health and Society Rachel Washburn, Ph.D.
“I have always been interested in climate change, but I have not always been as educated as I should be on the topic,” said junior economics major Cierra Thompson, who attended the forum for her Sustainable Cities course.
“It was great to hear both the speakers talk about how mental health plays a crucial role in our individual fight to help with the climate crisis," she said.
Washburn directs the Bellarmine Forum and began this event with an acknowledgment of indigenous peoples and land, and their connection to the lecture topic.
“We hope that this year's Bellarmine Forum will encourage more critical and creative thinking about climate change and increased dialogue about what it means to live and act in the Anthropocene,” said Washburn.
