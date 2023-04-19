LMU announced earlier this month that the education and learning sciences (liberal studies) Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), previously called liberal studies (LBST), will move to LMU’s School of Education (SOE), effective fall 2023. The degree, which was previously housed under the Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts (BCLA), will be the first undergraduate program of SOE. Current undergraduate LBST students will have the choice to switch into the SOE or keep their degree within BCLA.
The decision to switch to the SOE was timely, according to Annette Pijuan Hernandez, Ed.D., senior director, Center of Undergraduate Teacher Preparation (CUTP). “There is a severe teacher shortage, not just in our Southern California region, but in the state of California and even across the country,” explained Hernandez.
Alongside the teacher shortage, Hernandez explained that SOE is better equipped to meet the demands of a degree that combines studies and credential work. “We have great partners [in BCLA]. The partnership has always worked, and we’ve done great things together,” shared Hernandez. “But we felt — due to the teacher shortage and the varying licensing requirements — that it made the most sense [for the major] to live in ... [SOE] and [for] us to take the lead in the program development.”
Recently, the degree title was switched to education and learning sciences (liberal studies) to clarify what LBST actually entails, as the previous title reportedly misled students. “We’d have a lot of admits, but then they’d change out of the degree the minute they met with their advisor [after] they realized it was actually a teaching path degree,” shared Hernandez.
The LBST degree allows students to obtain their bachelor’s degree and fulfill their teaching credentials within their first four years at LMU, a process Hernandez refers to as a “one-shot deal.” While the LBST major is specifically designed for teaching elementary education, Hernandez explains that students who wish to teach secondary education can double major or minor in the subject they wish to teach.
This was the route Elisa Machon took as both an undergraduate ('15) and graduate student ('19) at LMU, majoring in LBST and Spanish. At the time, Machon had to apply to get into the degree, which placed additional stress onto her already-demanding schedule. “I did a double major, so my classes had to be even more compacted … hopefully the major within the [SOE] will help other students not be as stressed, and [they'll be able] to do study abroad programs or have a little more fun during their career at LMU,” said Machon.
Machon is currently a Spanish teacher at Saints Felicitas and Perpetua Catholic School (SSFP). While she values the knowledge she gained at LMU, she felt unprepared for certain classroom situations. “Working in the field is totally different, and some of the things I’ve had to combat in my classroom with parents and administrations ... I feel like I didn’t really get as much information about that,” admitted Machon.
Hernandez stated that the curriculum for the entire program was recently designed to address student feedback similar to Machon’s and to stay updated with the state’s credential standards. According to Dani Doyle, director of student success, students in the program now teach full-time in a classroom alongside a mentor teacher in their final semester to better equip them for teaching post-graduation.
“We want to provide a major that gives the most up-to-date and emergent curriculum of teachers going into the field,” said Doyle. “We want all students from LMU who are going into teaching or are interested in education to have that overview from our faculty and to be able to explore education in all the ways we’re exploring it.”
Lauren Kim, a freshman communication studies major, wished to study education but believed it wasn’t an option because she was confused by the previous title of LBST. “It wasn’t very clear-cut,” stated Kim. Upon hearing the degree title change, Kim has changed her plans and now is planning to double major in communication studies and education and learning sciences (liberal studies).
In light of the location and degree title change, SOE faculty excitedly welcome every student that joins the education and learning sciences (liberal studies) program. “I am so excited to have undergrads join ... SOE because it just opens a whole world for us,” said Doyle. “It makes me feel like we get to be a greater part of the LMU community, and we get to serve a greater variety of students.”
