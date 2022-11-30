College student safety is of major concern across America following a shooting at the University of Virginia (UVA) that killed three students and wounded two on Nov. 13. The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA student and former running back on the UVA football team. He was apprehended as of Monday, Nov. 14, and a motive has not yet been released by the Charlottesville Police Force.
The Loyolan interviewed Vice President of Campus Safety and Security Devra Schwartz and Chief of Public Safety Robbie Williams about Campus Safety protocols for an active shooter situation, and their response following this incident.
“While we always hope we will never need to activate our plans, we work diligently and with intention to prepare for an active shooter situation,” said Schwartz. “In addition to training and exercises of protocols with Campus Safety Services and alongside our campus partners and first responders, our Emergency Management unit hosts an active shooter preparedness month each February during which we publicize our always available online 'Run. Hide. Fight' training and host our campus-wide active shooter exercise, among other preparedness activities.”
While there has never been an active shooter situation at LMU, there have been active shooter hoaxes in the past. In 2018, an active shooter hoax sparked outrage in the community over a reported “lack of communication from DPS [Campus Safety Services] during the potential threat and search, which was the result of a prank.”
“In addition to launching a new emergency notification system in 2019, Campus Safety Services continues to practice and train on all emergency response protocols, including active shooters," said Schwartz, commenting on the 2018 hoax.
“I would encourage all LMU community members to confirm that their phone number is registered in LMU Alert so they can receive emergency notification calls and texts from Campus Safety Services,” said Williams. “They can find instructions at lmu.edu/alert. I would also encourage everyone to download the Rave Guardian mobile app on their mobile devices for access to important safety tips and the ability to two-way message with Public Safety.”
Implemented in 2019, the Rave Guardian app has allowed students to communicate directly with Public Safety. Alongside other features, students can also view nearby safety alerts, and have a “guardian” follow their location through the app.
Despite the presence of this app, students have still expressed worries regarding their safety on campus.
“I really liked it during COVID-19 when everything was closed. I know a lot of my friends especially felt unsafe … feeling vulnerable to sexual assault or aggressive crimes in general,” said sophomore applied mathematics major Gavin Butts, when asked about LMU being an open campus. “I think it’s also nice just to have LMU open to the community, so I think ... it’s a positive having LMU open, but I think it has decreased the level of safety we have on campus.”
According to University policy, all outside visitors and guests are allowed to come onto campus, without any pre-approval. The open campus has allowed cases where strangers on campus have caused a commotion and brought about questions of safety for students.
“I honestly don’t think it’s too much of an issue. Obviously there’s gonna be doubts and stuff,” said Domenick Lewis, freshman biology major, when asked his thoughts on LMU being an open campus. “Public Safety or Campus Safety [Services] is always patrolling and going around campus so I feel pretty safe.”
In the event of an emergency, Williams suggests some essential tips to protect yourself.
“Acts of violence can happen without warning, and the following tips are essential to remember: When in public spaces, avoid being overly distracted by your mobile devices; act quickly to run, hide and fight when threats emerge; remain aware and keep a sober mind,” concluded Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.