Annually, the Student Housing Office processes over 7,000 housing applications from undergraduate and graduate students at LMU. With so many applicants, complications sometimes arise. One complication experienced by Olivia Safavi, a business administration major and rising sophomore, almost led to her losing her to chance to secure on-campus housing in March.
As an international student, Safavi lacked access to a U.S. bank account, and had to find an alternate way to transfer the $400 housing deposit needed to complete the application process before the Feb. 24 deadline.
Opting to use payment service Flywire, Safavi contacted the Student Housing Office on Feb. 17 to inform them of her plans. She followed up with the Student Accounts Center on Feb. 21 to notify them of the wire transfer.
On Feb. 22, she received a confirmation email from Student Accounts that her payment would be forwarded to the Student Housing Office to complete her payment.
It wasn’t until March 1, after the application deadline, when Safavi was notified that her housing application was canceled due to non-payment. The cancellation was a source of confusion for Safavi, who had followed the necessary guidelines to complete the application as an international student.
“I went to the [Student Housing] Office and asked them 'why is my application canceled?' And they said [it was because] they never got my deposit,” said Safavi, “So when I spoke to the person at Student Accounts, and I asked her a bunch of questions, she just said at the end that they were bombarded with deposits and forgot to send mine in.”
The Student Accounts Center was unable to comment on the situation, replying by email, “Due to federal regulations our office cannot discuss a student’s account other than with the student.”
While at this point she was still guaranteed on-campus housing, Safavi would have to live separately from her desired roommates and re-apply for housing in April.
“It was just a little bit frustrating because when they said they would do something you would think it would be done, and I wouldn’t have to follow-up and ask, 'Was it done? Was it done?'” explained Safavi. “You would think that once you ask and they tell you they would do it, it would happen.”
Safavi went on to explain that this was the first time she had any issues regarding payment as an international student.
Over a number of weeks in March, the situation was eventually mediated between Safavi, her parents and the Student Accounts Center. Currently, she is once again set to live with her desired roommates for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Safavi’s experience represents one of many complications that can arise during the on-campus housing application process. Over email, Assistant Director of Operations for Student Housing Jordan Lounsbury provided insight on the difficulties that can arise for international students when submitting payments.
“Sometimes, students pay their housing deposit using a method that takes longer to be received by the Student Accounts Office. Because of this, we recommend in our housing application that students pay the housing deposit early to avoid any delays. If the payment is not received by the deadline, the application cannot be considered complete,” said Lounsbury. “While we recommend the best options for paying the deposit, we try to grant students the ability to use the option that works best for their unique situation.”
When asked how often a student's housing application falls through the cracks of the system, Lounsbury replied, “Errors that occur on the back end of Student Housing or Student Account processes involving deposits are very rare.”
In Safavi’s situation, the error arose from a miscommunication between the Student Accounts and Housing Offices.
“Student Accounts and Student Housing work very closely together on many processes throughout the year as Student Accounts processes all charges or credits for the Housing Office,” Lounsbury stated when asked about the lines of communication between the two offices.
Lounsbury explained, “The Student Housing Office is working on centralizing and improving the deposit payments directly in the application so that students can have a more streamlined and efficient experience.”
While Safavi’s situation has been resolved and a majority of continuing students have completed the application and room selection process, there still exists a number of students on the waitlist for on-campus housing.
Lounsbury explained that while he could not disclose information about the specific number of students on the waitlist, he stated, “The waitlist is not a simple linear process because every student on the waitlist has a specific situation and varying criteria is considered when a space opens up (e.g. sex, number of roommates, classification, etc),” alluding to the intricacies that arise for other students in a similar position to Safavi.
In early April, the Student Housing Office began processing applications for first-year students starting in the fall 2022 semester.
