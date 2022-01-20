Former Jesuit Stephen Sauer, who served as a theological studies faculty member at LMU from August 2006 to June 2009, and as a part-time LMU Extension instructor from September 2016 to February 2017, was accused of sex crimes following his time at LMU, as published in an email from LMU Communications on Jan. 6.
Sauer was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, on five counts of video voyeurism and one count of sexual battery. He is currently being held at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center near New Orleans.
Sauer was working as the executive director of a nonprofit for intellectually disabled individuals, the Arc of Greater New Orleans, when the allegations were brought to light. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives recently disclosed that they identified five victims from the pictures that Sauer had taken of their driver’s licenses.
Following the acquisition of a search warrant, deputies found non-consensual nude photos of sleeping men in sexual poses, as well as other incriminating evidence such as sleeping aids, syringes and condoms.
Due to the extensive amount of graphic images discovered, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) believes that there are likely more victims from the past few decades. SNAP is encouraging all of the organizations and institutions Sauer worked at to "alert any potential victims."
The Loyolan reached out to Tracey Primrose, the provincial assistant for communications at the Jesuits West Province, for information on how to report instances of abuse and how the institution responds to abuse.
“The Society of Jesus (Jesuits) takes great care screening and assessing applicants who desire to join the order,” said Primrose. Before a candidate is accepted as a novice, he undergoes in-depth screening, including psychosexual, social media screening and an extensive criminal background check. At every stage of their ministry, Jesuits “receive regular safe-environment training to promote ethical conduct in ministry and awareness and sensitivity of professional boundaries.”
To report abuse by a Jesuit, the Jesuits West encourages individuals to contact Advocacy Coordinator Mary Pat Panighetti at 408-893-8398 or at mppanighetti@jesuits.org in addition to appropriate law enforcement and minor-protective agencies.
For some, connecting a current accused criminal with their status as a former Jesuit is detrimental to the Society of Jesus as a whole. "Stephen Sauer chose to leave the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) and requested dismissal from the priesthood (laicization) long before the current criminal allegations were made against him," said Associate Vice President for Mission and Ministry and Interim Director of Campus Ministry, Fr. Marc Reeves, S.J., in an email to the Loyolan.
"Would you be requesting comment from an ex-wife about some alleged criminal activity committed by someone to whom she was once married? I think not! The same is true in this case. The Society of Jesus (Jesuits) cannot be expected to exercise oversight over someone who is no longer an incorporated member," he added.
Sauer was formerly a Jesuit and Catholic priest but chose to leave his positions prior to the accusations being made. There are no current accusations against Sauer that date from his time as a Jesuit. While Sauer's allegations pertain to actions undertaken after his departure from the Jesuits, there is a history of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church that remains a topic of discussion today.
In the mid-1980s, the first reports of abuse appeared in the United States, and more than 6,800 U.S. Catholic priests have been credibly accused of sexual abuse, accounting for at least 19,000 survivors, according to an analysis of data from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
In July 1997, a Dallas jury awarded a landmark $119 million judgment against the Catholic Church to 11 survivors. In this case, a Dallas priest named Rudy Kos had a history of sexual abuse that existed prior to his priesthood, which the Church was aware of. Despite their knowledge of Kos’s crimes, he was accepted into seminary and was able to become a priest. The jury believed that the Church knew Kos was a predator and should have taken further action.
In January 2002, the Boston Globe published a groundbreaking story that the Church allowed a Boston priest who was known for molesting boys to transfer parishes instead of removing him from the ministry. This revealed that the Catholic Church had covered up sexual abuse. These events inspired the 2015 film "Spotlight," which won two Academy Awards.
Sauer remains in custody as Criminal Commissioner Patricia Joyce set his total bond at $138,000. Joyce also issued protective orders preventing Sauer from contacting the victims and families.
"Personally, I am horrified by the alleged reports of abuse, and I applaud the people in New York who shared what they believed to be criminal activity and sexual abuse with law enforcement," said Reeves. "If these allegations are proven to be true, Stephen Sauer deserves to be held responsible for his actions, and I hope and pray that justice is served to all of the victims in this case."
Although Sauer’s crimes occurred outside of his time at LMU, LMU Communications shared resources for those who may be affected by the charges that Sauer is facing including LMU CARES, Community of Care and the Employee Assistance Program.
"I agree with LMU’s decision to communicate this story to our community as a way to take seriously the allegations that are being made against this person," said Reeves. "Moreover, by doing so, we hope that anyone who may have suffered abuse or any other kind of criminal activity by this person to come forward."
