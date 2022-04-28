When Chase Gray, senior theatre arts major, first saw his name on a newly relaunched app called Yik Yak, he laughed it off. Gray noticed that the jokes his friends were making on the app started becoming more popular, catching the attention of his friends at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
“One of my friends was just joking around and just made a joke on [Yik Yak] and then, out of nowhere, just three hours straight, jokes were happening about me,” said Gray. “One [Yik Yak post] said, ‘I saw Chase sleeping with Provost Poon.’ It was so absurd.”
Yik Yak is an anonymous posting platform created by Tyler Droll and Brooks Buffington in 2013. Droll and Buffington, former Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers at Furman University, co-founded Yik Yak after their graduation.
Posts on the app are called 'yaks' and, like Reddit, users can upvote or downvote content. Users can see content posted within five miles of their location and the most popular posts globally. Users accumulate a score, called a 'Yakarma,' based on how many times a user interacts with the app. A year after launching, the app had more than 1.8 million downloads and was valued at $400 million.
By 2016, downloads had declined to 125,000, due to its growing association with bullying, discrimination and threats of bomb and gun violence. Droll and Buffington laid off 60% of their employees and Yik Yak was sold to Square, a digital payments company, for $1 million, prior to shutting down in 2017.
Yik Yak relaunched in August 2021 under Yik Yak Inc. and is currently available to iOS users in the United States. The app is currently ranked No. 20 on the iOS App Store social networking chart.
The app has again gained popularity among college students, but for some students, Yik Yak is a reminder of the past. “I downloaded [Yik Yak] because it was a huge thing on the east coast, but there was literally nothing for LMU. Recently, I don’t know why, but suddenly, it blew up even though people don’t use it as much at other schools now, which is interesting,” said Gianna Segura, freshman sociology major.
As Yik Yak’s popularity grew on LMU’s campus, students such as Segura used the app to keep themselves up to date with the latest news that users within the LMU radius were talking about like usual jokes and finding parties over the weekend.
“My friends and I were like: ‘Let’s use it when we’re going out.’ So when we were going to [Baja] Sharkeez, we started posting on Yik Yak that it was going to be crazy tonight and people started talking about it,” said Segura.
Although the app had assisted Segura and her friends with social events, Yik Yak and its anonymous forum poses negative consequences for its users.
“I’ve seen some very concerning things on there, like pro-Nazi and white supremacist posts on the app. Just because it’s an anonymous [app], people feel like they can say whatever they want,” said freshman political science major Rohma Malik.
The app’s relaunch in August 2021 came with a new list of “community guardrails,” stating that content with five downvotes will be removed from Yik Yak. Reported 'yaks' are reviewed by a team member before removal.
“Every app has community guidelines, and nobody really reads them. I feel like that’s true with every social media app. They’re not very effective. You could still accept [the terms and conditions] and choose to not follow them, especially with Yik Yak, and because it’s anonymous, you don’t face any personal repercussions other than your post getting taken down,” said Malik.
In response to the modern day conversation about how social media affects user mental health, the new Yik Yak website includes a mental health resources page that provides links to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, StopBullying.gov and Mindful.org.
The page also has advice for users as a part of the company’s “mental health mission,” promoting the “normalization of human beings sharing their struggles with mental illness.”
“If you or someone in your herd are suffering, these Mental Health Resources are for you,” the page says.
Yik Yak now faces the challenge of finding its purpose as a social media platform in the digital world while remaining popular with its users in order to avoid a second shutdown.
“It’s an app where you can say a lot of stuff that can be taken in any way, but people can be very relatable on the app, so it could be used in a beneficial way in the long run — I just don’t know how. I think people just use it as a way to get back at people right now and not for the good things that it can actually bring about,” said Gray.
