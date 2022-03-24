On Friday, March 18, the Global Policy Institute held a special event, Voices From Ukraine. The event featured several speakers who presented on topics ranging from the international implications, the religious context and the on-the-ground situation of the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.
Steven Pifer, a current nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 1998 to 2000, began the event by discussing the international context of the invasion with Wayne Limberg ('69), LMU alumnus and former director at the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research.
In the 90 minute discussion, Pifer answered a wide range of questions about the ongoing war. Pifer said that the cause for the invasion was, in part, that a “democratic and economically successful Ukraine is a nightmare” for Russia. Pifer said that he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have chosen to invade Ukraine now as Russia is coming off of a 10 year long program meant to modernize its military and because Putin saw internal divisions among the western nations which now oppose him. While Pifer said he would not characterize Putin’s mental state as “crazy,” he would characterize Putin as “a little bit more emotional and even angry” which could “cloud his judgement.”
Pifer also stated that while he believes the United States sufficiently signaled to Putin the economic sanctions that would be levied against them due to the war, Putin did not get “a good, clear explanation from economists as to what [sanctions] could do to his economy.” He also believed that the Putin government underestimated the extent of the Ukrainian resistance to the invasion as Putin has a "pretty thin spectrum of information" that he receives from his inner circle.
Regarding how the war would end, Pifer believed that the war could end in several ways. While he noted a Russian victory is possible, Pifer said that a pro-Russia government installed in Kyiv would not survive “two minutes after the Russian army leaves” which will set Russia up for a “decades-long occupation” of Ukraine. He also said that a stalemate in the war or a pull-out by Russian forces is possible.
When asked about China's role in the war, Pifer said that if China wishes to be a "responsible player in the world," then it is "incumbent on China to exert some of its influence to stop" the war.
Pifer also noted that the invasion has “galvanized” NATO and has “given NATO a mission” to provide deterrence against Russia.
The next panel of speakers included University of California, Los Angeles lecturer Ulia Gosart, Director of LMU’s Huffington Ecumenical Institute Cyril Hovorun and LMU Professor of History Dr. Nigel Raab.
Gosart began the panel by describing her life growing up in Ukraine. She shared pictures with the audience of her friends in Ukraine, as well as photos of patriotic banners and signs, along with a photo of a memorial in Lviv for the 109 children killed in the war. Gosart became emotional as she showed a photo of canned provisions packaged for Ukrainian soldiers, with a note attached imploring the soldier receiving it to come home safely.
Hovorun spoke to the audience via Zoom as he had just evacuated from his native Ukraine to Spain. Addressing the religious aspect of the war, Hovorun said that he believes Putin has a “metaphysical perception of history." He further said that he believes Putin sees the world in “black and white, [a] cosmic battle [between] essential goodness, essential evilness." Hovorun said that Putin had “managed to make a culture war a real war” by defending traditional values which make him popular with religious conservatives and most Russians. Hovorun said that Putin makes religion politicized and ended by calling for a “de-Putin-ization of the Russian church.”
Lastly, Raab spoke to the audience about the on-the-ground situation in Russia. He said that for many Russians, this war is “thousands of miles away” and that many in the Russian public feel disconnected from the war. Raab also spoke to the media situation in Russia, where he said that there has been a recent crackdown on free speech. Raab pointed, in part, to the ban on the use of the word “war” to describe the invasion of Ukraine.
In the third and final portion of the event, Gosart shared a series of interviews she conducted with friends who were in Ukraine at the time of the invasion. One described hosting internally displaced families who could not return to their homes in Kyiv, as it was too dangerous. Another described being forced to drive an alternative route for nearly 20 hours to evacuate their city largely because the bridge that passed out of the city had been blown up.
