When Gloria Purvis was 12 years old, she said “bet” to her Catholic faith. During her time in elementary school, her religion teacher took her entire class to the church for reconciliation after a food fight. In the silence, Purvis had a "mystical experience."
“My body was engulfed in flames … but it didn’t hurt. I knew I was on fire, but it didn’t hurt,” said Purvis. “Immediately in that moment, I realized what was in the monstrance was real and alive … and that solid truth and that immediate knowing has never left me.”
The seats of the Bruce Featherston Life Sciences Building Auditorium filled as community members entered for the event. The talk, hosted on Jan. 30, kick-started the 2023 Congregation of St. Joseph Center for Reconciliation and Justice Symposium, its theme being “Faces of Justice: Deepening Encounters, Confronting the Struggles.”
LMU Assistant Professor of Theological Studies Kim Harris, Ph.D., started the event by leading the crowd in prayer and song. After singing “Spirit of the Living God, Fall Fresh on Us,” she welcomed Purvis to the stage.
Purvis, who has been featured in prominent media outlets such as the New York Times, took the podium and started her speech by saying, “Before I speak, I always pray.” Her prayer of choice was the Prayer of St. Michael the Archangel, which finished with a call to the audience. “Our Lady of Mt. Carmel,” said Purvis. “Pray for us,” echoed the crowd.
During her remarks, Purvis explained how modern-day discrimination and the sin of racism affects not only the victims, but the perpetrators.
"The reason we should oppose the sin of racism is because it is against God’s plan," said Purvis."It is a lie that has really separated and harmed the human family, so much so that we can look at the people being beaten and murdered in the street at the hands of the police and just be concerned whether or not there’s going to be a protest that holds me up in traffic.”
Through passion and disbelief, she questioned how her Catholic brothers and sisters could deny that people of the Black community were also made in the image and likeness of God. Purvis explained that since we are all made in His image and likeness, we are all worthy of dignity and respect.
She referred to humans as “sons and daughters of the King,” which she used to argue that “we are a human family because we have a common ancestor: God.”
Purvis then continued into the history of slavery in the United States and how the “sin of racism” is a direct rebellion against God’s word. “In order to institute slavery in the United States, they had to — by law, custom and practice — condition a populace to believe that the African was not human,” said Purvis. “In law, practice and custom, they established whiteness with a ‘royal status’… and yet we know by God’s word we all have a royal status.”
Soon after, Purvis called on her audience to reflect on the centuries of racism that is deeply rooted in “the soil of this country.” She addressed the history of Black resistance, pointing to significant events that often get overlooked, such as the Stono Rebellion.
Purvis also pointed to modern-day events such as the killing of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery and the controversy surrounding the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, as current examples of how the power dynamic in the United States is deeply rooted in racism.
But despite all of this, she says that “we are [all] so equipped as Catholics to engage in this [battle] against the sin of racism.” When asked how students can enter the discourse to fight against racism and how young people can help heal the damage it has done to our society, she responded with, “What kind of future do you want to inherit?”
“Tell the truth,” said Purvis. “Lay out some of the things I laid out tonight. To remind people who God says we are and how racism tries to remake man in a human image rather than accepting we are made in God’s image."
Purvis said she likes to end her discussions on a hopeful note. She hopes that traveling to different college campuses encourages conversion, which would prompt people to turn to God to reveal possible “brokenness.”
While this event is not directly affiliated with LMU’s Black History Month events, Dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts Bryant Keith Alexander, Ph.D., hopes that the LMU community embraces those celebrations and how this event served as a “kick-off” to other future gatherings.
“If, in fact, we are embracing our innate dignity of all people, then any student of any color should be able to understand the nature of focusing on humanity, on resiliency, on celebration and advancing the very nature of who we are as human people, which happens to be, in Black History Month, focusing on Black folk,” said Alexander.
LMU’s Black History Month events are set to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with a Black History Month's African Market and Involvement Fair at Wellness Wednesday. Black History Month and the Black community at LMU is led by “a mission focused on social justice, diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism.” The events will “promote Black excellence, on and off the Bluff.”
