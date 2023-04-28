Patricio “Pato” Alvarez Morphy passed away on Saturday, April 22, following injuries sustained after being struck by a car. He lived his life fearlessly, venturing outside of his comfort zone at every opportunity, and everyone in his life was made better for it. He will be remembered by his friends and family as a natural entertainer, with a passion for anything in the arts, but particularly singing and acting.
From a young age, Pato knew that he wanted to forge his own path. “He always wanted to do something different ... When he was six years old, he told us he wanted to be an actor, and since that age, every time he told us he wanted to be an actor, we tried to persuade him to change his mind. But he never changed his mind … and he was always the best,” shared Karla Grisi, Pato’s mother.
Pato started acting at nine years old, performing lead roles in plays like "Matilda" and "Grease," and the audiences he reached only got larger with age. Coming to LMU represented an opportunity to pursue the arts, and Grisi shared that, “when we left him here in [Los Angeles] … His face changed, and he was really happy … The first year he spent at LMU was the best year of his whole life.”
His excitement for life, and to be in LA, was infectious. For Pato, every day was an opportunity for adventure. He had a love for anything outdoors — and he took advantage of every moment. “He lived life. Only 20 years, but he lived more than someone who is 100 years old. If you didn’t want to go out, he would always come up to you, and say ‘You only live once,’” shared Teresa Araf, a sophomore theatre arts major and one of Pato’s close friends.
Pato and those he kept close to him have no shortage of memories together. Whether it was getting stuck in sand dunes outside of Joshua Tree National Park in his black Jeep, flying to Catalina Island or pretending to be Bad Bunny’s son in Europe, his say-yes, confident attitude attracted many to him.
In addition to the larger-than-life moments that Pato provided to those around him, he was also someone that his friends could depend on. “He would always pick me up from the airport, help me with my castings, and he would be there even if he had other things to do,” said close friend Fernanda Morales, a senior theatre arts major.
In the weeks before his passing, he opened a fortune cookie that told him “Your kindness will change lives.” His humility caused him to reject this notion, but his kindness was something that touched everyone around him.
“He didn’t care what other people thought or what other people wanted him to be. He was just like, ‘I’m feeling this way and it might sound or it might look weird, but I’m still going to do it because it feels right to me.' And that’s something that was very appealing to me,” shared Ovi Jasso, a sophomore film and television production major.
His eagerness to live was reflected in the personal songs that he wrote. In a song that will be soon released titled “California Dreamin’,” Pato and close friend Peder Lindell, sophomore theatre arts major, wrote “I’m not wasting time / The world could be mine / I think it’s time I went in life, California dreamin’ / I’ll spread my wings and fly / Now I’ve realized that I can’t sit around and wait for life.”
His songs, like "Volver," reflected his love for life. “A lot of people write about love and heartbreak … but if you listen closely, [his songs] are about life — about better things,” reflected Morales, who would also write songs with him. “We started to become very close because he's a singer and he's a songwriter, and I am also a singer and I love songwriting. The difference is that I never [had] the courage to actually put my songs out there. But he did, so he would always push me to write songs and sing. And he [would always say] ‘Don't be ashamed, that's what you love. Do it.’”
In addition to singing and songwriting, he also excelled at acting and writing. A play he wrote, titled “The Men on the Down Below” was selected for LMU’s New Works Festival. The play, which is about two couples at a dinner party who face a moral dilemma, has been celebrated for its suspenseful tone and natural dialogue. To those who worked with him, he was known for his creative and collaborative spirit. “It’s a departure from a lot of plays that are written by students,” shared Carter Vickers, a junior theatre arts major and the director of the play.
Pato had a powerful way of connecting with people that attracted countless friends to him. In fact, nearly 100 people were present with him at some point during his stay at the hospital. “The nurses in the [intensive care unit] said that they've never seen this much love and support and people show up for someone in the hospital,” shared Lindell.
The consensus among those who knew Pato is that, if you interacted with him at all, he was going to change your life. “I thought that his way to view the world was a way that … no one else could see,” shared Cesar Verdes, a junior business management major and Pato’s close friend.
The amount of love and support Pato received was in part because of his authenticity and the way that he made those around him feel special. “He was incredibly charismatic. He had the personality when he walked in a room; everybody turned to him and smiled and laughed, and he sort of commanded an atmosphere with a vivacious, lovely Pato personality,” said Lindell.
Morales, who considers Pato a platonic soulmate, was amazed to find that her strong connection with Pato was shared among multiple people. “How do you make [so many] different people feel the same feeling when all of [your friends] are so different? … He was himself all the time … and was pure magic with the biggest heart.”
Pato will be dearly missed, but his art and the inspiration and confidence that he provided to those closest to him will live on for years to come.
His play, “The Men on the Down Below,” will be shown at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, and Saturday, April 29, in the Barnelle Theatre. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel with a reception to follow on Foley Patio.
