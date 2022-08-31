For first-year college students, the beginning of the school year often marks the excitement of moving away from home and the new reality of living with a roommate — or this year, roommates. When freshman Lions arrived to the Bluff this semester, they began to realize that their dorms had been prepared for the advent of more than one fellow roommate.
In 2021, LMU received over 19,000 applications for the Class of 2025. The University has experienced a 15% increase in applications, with over 21,000 students applying to be a part of the incoming Class of 2026. As a result, more students have committed to LMU for their freshman year and on-campus housing faces a consequential overflow.
Hailey Dillow, a freshman biology major, was assigned a triple away from her original designated roommate. Her initial roommate flew up to Dillow’s home state of Washington to meet her and begin to plan for their year together. “We were literally buying stuff for dorms and everything … and we’d clicked … that’s what got me really excited to go to LMU.” When hearing about the news from Student Housing, she expresses how they showed “no remorse” and would not give her an option to live in the overflow triple room or not.
Student Housing contacted most students being placed in overflow housing in late July. A sophomore film major who has requested to remain anonymous worked as a facilities assistant on campus to help rearrange the rooms to accommodate the overflow, and recalls that all study rooms in the Del Rey buildings and Desmond Hall have been turned into dorms. “The issue with the study rooms is there are no closets. It’s just rectangular rooms with four parallel beds, which causes quite a lack of privacy for student beds," the student said.
A few accommodations have been made in order to create more intimacy. “For McKay, all of the windows have been blacked out properly so that no one can peep into the rooms.” stated the anonymous student. Other dorm buildings, such as Palm North, have been able to maintain a few study rooms in their original layout.
Aidan Alvarado, a freshman mechanical engineering major, is living in one of the few Palm North converted study rooms. He “doesn’t really recall them giving [him] an option” when it came to being placed in overflow housing, but decided not to look into it further as he didn’t mind. Alvarado was fortunately able to stay with his original roommate.
The anonymous facilities assistant adds that “All of the Desmond study rooms are gone, and for Del Rey North and South in particular, a lot of the doubles have been converted to triples.”
Isabela Clemente, a freshman civil engineering major, is currently living in one of Del Rey North's converted triples. “It’s a little bit small, to be honest," she admits. Similar to Dillow, she found out in late July on the student housing portal with her roommate’s names listed underneath her placement in overflow. “First, I was shocked because I applied with my friend, but I was like, okay, I’m going to meet new people. So I’m okay with it.”
Harris Christensen, a freshman marketing major living in a Del Rey triple, was lucky enough to stay with his original roommate. Their third roommate “just went random because he’s from Egypt" but shares that "honestly, having a third roommate isn’t horrible and he’s really cool too.” Christensen lives in a spacious triple room, so it is not as cramped as the overflow triples. However, he shares that there are “obviously some downsides to it, it’s a little more crowded in the room ... having more people in the room is honestly better.”
Cheyenne Wahlheim, a freshman sociology major, shares a similarly positive outlook on the overflow situation. “I’ve heard [from] other people in triples that it's a little bit crowded, but ours, since it’s a study room, [is] a lot bigger ... spacing is a lot better.” Wahlheim went on to note that getting in contact with Student Housing was “stressful because all the lines were booked up. We tried to email and all of the emails were sending right back.”
Regarding whether this housing situation is temporary, Dillow states that it varies. “Some people have gotten calls being like ‘oh, this is your permanent situation’... all they told me is that it’s temporary. When I talk to someone, they’re like ‘honestly, I don’t know. It could be within a couple of days; could be within the first semester. Literally they gave me no timeline.”
Wahlheim added that moving out in the middle of the year is now a bigger concern than her being placed in overflow housing. “We don’t know when or if we’re going to get an email that says we have to split up and go get put in different rooms. So, that’s tricky. And that’s going to be like any time this semester, we don’t know. And we also don’t know if we’ll be in the same dorm … with the same roommates or anything.”
While the Palm North Resident Director, Isabel Villalobos-Galeana, declined the opportunity to provide comment, the Student Housing Department has provided the following statement:
"The demand for student housing continues to rise in record numbers. LMU is committed to providing the on-campus experience for as many first-year students as possible. To do this, we often utilize overflow housing options, as does nearly every university in the region. Every year we utilize converted study lounges, and for 3 of the last 5 years we have also utilized a small number of converted triple rooms, until a permanent assignment is available. We recognize that this isn't necessarily what students expect, but based on feedback we are confident that students will love their experience at LMU."
