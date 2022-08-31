How LMU students feel about returning to the Bluff post-Roe

When news of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was made public on June 24, 2022, there was no visible reaction on LMU’s campus. As students had dispersed themselves across the nation and beyond for summer break, they brought with them the potential for protests, demonstrations or cries of affirmation in response to the news. The start of fall semester comes with the 2022 midterm elections, and a politically-charged atmosphere has students talking about what it means to live in a post-Roe landscape.
"I was pissed off for God knows how long. I would like to have more rights than a corpse and more rights than a dog,” said Maya Owen, a senior studio arts major.
While students such as Owen have expressed frustration over the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, other students on campus have expressed the opposite opinion.
“We were with a bunch of other College Republicans at a convention in Las Vegas. We got together. We started cheering. We patted each other on the back,” said Ryland Repetti, a sophomore finance major and president of LMU College Republicans.
Roe v. Wade was originally passed in 1973 with a 7-2 Supreme Court ruling, and it set a landmark precedent for women’s rights. The case concerned a single mother’s appeal to terminate her pregnancy; the Court ruled it unconstitutional that individual states could ban the right to an abortion for any reason backed by the right to privacy under Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment.
Dobbs v. Jackson (2022) resurfaced the case and subsequently overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 ruling, leaving the decision to legalize abortion under state power. Several states banned abortion immediately, including Texas, Ohio and Alabama. Other states including California have publicly stated their support in favor of access to abortion.The question of which states will uphold the precedent set by Roe v. Wade has come into question as LMU students settle into their college lives once more.
Cristobal Spielmann (‘22), former Loyolan assistant opinion editor, shared his reaction to this case from his home in San Antonio. “After the shock settled, I was cautiously optimistic over it. I am pro-life, and so I do regard abortion as really taking a life.”
Siri-Amelie Birrer, a sophomore psychology major, vividly recalled her reaction to the overturn. “I was really upset. I have a uterus and so I don't like people having control over my body. It feels wrong,” she said.
Larissa Negom, freshman biology major, shared she was not surprised with the verdict. “I would never get an abortion, but that's my belief. I don't care what anyone else does. No one else is my problem.”
Nona Pittman, a senior African American studies and communications studies double major, first wrote on Instagram about her thoughts and personal experience as a Black religious woman following the leaked abortion draft opinion. “I remember thinking, if you can buy a plane ticket to Europe right now and get a legal abortion in another country, why are you so worried?” said Pittman. “This isn't going to impact able-bodied, cisgender, white, wealthy women. It's just not in the way that it's going to impact Black people, brown people, disabled people, queer folks. I think that it's so important to center marginalized folks in conversations pertaining to justice, because those are always the people who are going to face the most discrimination and oppression.”
Sam Beck, a senior journalism major, expressed his disappointment. “I think it’s really important that we give people a voice, everybody a voice. When I see something like this as a man I worry too … Do we really own ourselves? Do we really have full rights over our own body and our own mind?” he said.
Many LMU students come from out of state where laws around abortion differ greatly. “It’s terrifying if I get pregnant, if something really heinous happens to me, and I can't get rid of it in my home state,” explained Madeline Shonholtz, a sophomore political science and international relations double major.
Shonholtz, who is also a member of LMU student-led organization Women in Politics, is calling for a universal change in the conversation surrounding reproductive rights. “Protecting women's rights is just the basics now. I need more than that. I need you to not only protect women's rights, protect people who have uteruses, people who want uteruses, but people who identify as women,” she said.
Shonholtz is registered to vote for the first time in her home state of Tennessee, and will be voting remotely from campus. With 2022 midterm elections approaching, students are already thinking about their vote and its impact.
“Rape culture in Greek life, and just college campuses in whole, is really real. A lot of women have to deal with it,” said Shonholtz. “It's terrifying to know that college women really do have to face this, like you have to choose if you want to be a parent nowadays, and continue to get an education.”
The verdict has inspired conversation amongst Greek life organizations. Nicholas Seet, a junior liberal studies and education double major, produced a statement on behalf of Delta Upsilon. “So we respect basically everyone. Male, female, transgender, you name it, and we did not like that division [from the verdict]. We were pretty angry about it, I guess you could say, and we can hope this could be overturned at some point.”
Several other organizations on campus have voiced their support for or against this overturning. Ruth Alcantara, a junior political science and Spanish double major as well as Delta Zeta Vice President of diversity, equity and inclusion, reported that, “Headquarters don't allow individual chapters to make statements, but for us it was important to do so. We're always trying to make sure that our members feel comfortable in the space that we've created.”
Though abortion isn’t Repetti’s leading political focus, he shared that the LMU College Republicans supported the court’s decision. “We as Republicans aren't overly fond of abortion and believe that the issue should be designated to the states.”
LMU College Democrats provided the following statement: “Without the landmark precedent in place, access to an abortion across the nation will decline rapidly … This means that the 15-year-old girl who has gotten pregnant as a result of rape is entitled to get an abortion in California or New York, but is not entitled that same right in Mississippi or Texas. The plethora of stories of the women that do not have access to an abortion will soon haunt communities, families and media platforms.”
While abortion is often seen as an issue that only involves those who identify as female, male-identifying individuals on campus have expressed their voices on this matter as well. Mathew Androvett, a senior English and computer science double major and Phi Delta Theta president, thinks about his sister and the following implications. “As someone who has a sister, it's something that's very hard to see happen. It's important to be there and listen. To try and understand what we can’t really ever experience, so it's time to listen.”
“Honestly, it's just been a trigger for me to get more involved, to be more active to understand who I'm voting for, the reasons I'm voting for them," said senior finance and economics double major Sam Camper.
Spielmann emphasized the caution he took in his excitement around the overturn, viewing it more as a first step than a finale. “There’s still a lot of work to be done to actually support people who are expecting. The pro-life movement should not be cracking open champagne bottles ‘cause that’s insensitive,” said Spielmann. “Now that we have that life saved, exactly how are [we] going to support that life?”
Though Repetti celebrated the overturn, he believes the upcoming elections could be empowering for both sides of the issue. “Now that it's up to the states to decide, I think it speaks to the importance of students actually getting involved,” he said. “If you want abortion, if you don't want abortion, now it's up for you to decide and vote on, and I believe that's a great thing.”
