As reported on Thursday, LMU’s Study Abroad department is currently running 12 programs in Europe. There are 101 students studying in locations including Croatia, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Wales.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already impacted European countries in areas of commerce, travel and immigration. Furthermore, some Europeans are dealing with concerns of the Russia-Ukraine war expanding beyond the borders of Ukraine.
Director of Study Abroad Lisa Loberg claims the department continues to monitor recent events in the interest of protecting students.
“LMU is in close contact with our program partners abroad and receiving daily updates regarding the situation in Ukraine,” said Loberg. “Should a situation warrant the closure of a program, we would return students home, which we had to do at the start of the pandemic.”
Last week, the Loyolan published an interview with Matthew Wilcox, a junior film and television production major studying in Bonn, Germany, about what it is like to be in Europe during the Russia-Ukraine war. Below are the rest of the interviews with LMU students studying in Germany, Croatia and Italy.
Henry Van Zytveld, junior film and television production major
Germany: LMU Film Production in Bonn
Francesca Bermudez (F.B.): I heard that you had an experience where you saw refugees coming in while you were in Berlin. Could you share more about what you saw?
Henry Van Zytveld (H.V.Z.): I was actually in Berlin this past weekend and, when I was heading home Sunday, I had the direct train. I was waiting on the platform … and there are dozens of people in green reflective vests. Suddenly, they started filling up our platform along with a lot of police. Then they made an announcement that there would be a train coming in that had a number of Ukrainian refugees. Once we got back to Cologne, which is not far from where we're studying, they made an announcement that there would be volunteers on the platform waiting to help people and take people in. I think that was the first time that kind of became a little real.
F.B.: I imagine that made you feel closer to the situation. What was running through your head when you saw that?
H.V.Z.: I think this is the first time I've had to actually come face to face with the results of what's going on there. So yeah, I think it kind of felt like a moment. I don't want to say a moment of history, but once I got home and saw the videos, it was really blowing up online that there are people doing this in Berlin. So I kind of put together what I had been a part of.
F.B.: It is definitely a moment in history. As someone who is there seeing the refugees coming in, is there anything you would like people away from the conflict to know about what is happening?
H.V.Z.: I think just seeing that really puts into perspective how much it's affecting people on a human level. It's not just this conflict that's being waged between two presidents or people or groups. It's directly impacting families and lots of individuals. To come face to face with those individuals that are fleeing really put things in perspective.
F.B.: Have you seen any demonstrations while studying abroad?
H.V.Z.: I am in Bonn here … there's a town square and I've seen some candle vigils. They had a violinist come and play in the town square and it's very beautiful, but also kind of surreal. Then, as I was in Berlin, outside of the Brandenburg Gate, which is one of the more famous landmarks in Berlin, there was … I don't know if I'd call it a pro-Russian rally necessarily … but we talked to some people nearby and it seemed like they were arguing against racism against Russian people which was kind of interesting to see. So a lot of Russian flags flying in front of this very famous landmark across a lot of historical events.
F.B.: Have your experiences seeing the effects of this conflict shaped your time in the study abroad program, or maybe even what you are working on?
H.V.Z.: I don't think it's necessarily affected the film in particular that I'm working on, but when you contextualize our study abroad experience as a whole, it will be impossible to neglect that this was something going on not too far away. I think it will always be in the background, even if it's not something that we have to come face to face with every single day. Years from now, I think that'll be something I’ll mentally attach to this time here.
Anika Hanson, junior marketing major
Croatia: LMU Peace and Reconciliation in Zagreb
Francesca Bermudez (F.B.): What is it like to be in Europe right now? Do you feel closer to the conflict or do you still feel distant from it?
Anika Hanson (A.H.): It definitely feels very relevant. I feel like everywhere we go and meet people, everyone's talking about it. It's been really interesting to be able to talk to so many people from different countries who have very different perspectives.
F.B.: Are you talking about the situation in any of your classes or with your peers specifically?
A.H.: Yeah, we've touched on it briefly in class. There were some concerns among some of the students in the program [about] whether or not it was going to be safe, if we're going to be sent home … and so we've had conversations for sure.
F.B.: That leads me to my next question … do you feel nervous at all being away from home and in Europe right now?
A.H.: Not at the moment. I feel pretty safe. It seems like we're close when you look at a map, but we're over 1,000 miles away from where everything is happening. So as of now, I'd say I feel very safe.
F.B.: I know Croatia has offered aid to Ukraine. Have you seen any protests or other methods of support while you've been there?
A.H.: Yeah, we actually had a protest walk up by our schoolhouse. The Ukrainian embassy is at the end of our street, so we saw a peaceful protest walk by our school.
F.B.: How have you been staying informed on the situation? Are you checking U.S. news sources or do you get your news from where you are staying?
A.H.: I've been listening or checking in with U.S. news sources primarily. We also have an old Croatian radio in our apartment that we've been listening to and we can’t understand a whole lot, but we've been tuning into that. I also have a roommate who is an international relations major and she's checking lots of new sources from different countries, so I get a lot of my information from her.
F.B.: Has this event changed your study abroad experience at all?
A.H.: It hasn't changed anything that we're planning on doing as of now, but it's really interesting that our program is specifically the study of war and peace. Obviously, that's a relevant topic at any point in time. Going into this program, I thought it was going to be really interesting to compare how they've reconciled in this area of the world and comparing that to America and the political climate that we're in right now. I think that will still be super relevant, but it'll be really interesting to compare it to what's going on.
Riley Hetherington, junior communication studies major
Italy: Gonzaga University in Florence
Francesca Bermudez (F.B.): What is it like to be in Europe right now? Do you feel closer to the conflict or do you still feel distant from it?
Riley Hetherington (R.H.): In Italy, I feel pretty distant from it, but I got to London a few days ago and I kind of saw the first European protests. I haven't seen any protests in Italy, but there was a demonstration in front of [Trafalgar Square]. I was driving by in a car, but yeah, that was the first thing that I've seen regarding the conflict. Some of my professors have made comments that they're stressed in general about it, but not specifically in regard to Italy's location.
F.B.: Do you feel nervous at all being away from home and specifically in Europe during this time?
R.H.: Not really. I think that the [European Union (E.U.)] made a new rule … something about Russian airplanes in the E.U. airspace. So that's the only thing that I've seen that could potentially affect us. Obviously, if the E.U. gets involved then flying home would be an issue, but I'm not currently stressed about it … honestly, it hasn't affected me or any of my friends.
F.B.: How have you been staying informed on the situation? Are you checking U.S. news sources or do you get your news from Italy or wherever you are?
R.H.: Our program sends out a daily email update and they've been including comments about the issue and some news updates, and also just reaffirming that, as of right now, they're not making any changes to the program or anything. I've been looking out for that from our program, but besides that I've been looking at mainly American news sources and social media. I have an Italian SIM card, which has made my TikTok For You page almost all Italian … so I’ve been getting a lot of TikToks of people that are directly affected by the situation and people who have been forced to leave Ukraine and things like that, which I thought was interesting.
F.B.: Has this event changed your study abroad experience at all?
R.H.: No, it hasn't changed my experience. The only thing that has directly affected my experience was meeting my friends. We were planning to go to Budapest at some point, but now we're no longer going to do that. We didn't have any concrete plans … thank goodness we didn’t have any flights or anything booked because that was something I was looking forward to. Unfortunately, I think it would be a little too close.
