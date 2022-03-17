IFC, CPC presidents issue controversial ban on serenades

InterFraternity Council (IFC) President Jackson Oehmler, junior film and television production major, and Collegiate Panhellenic Council President Kennedy Smith, senior theatre arts major, are facing backlash from LMU’s Greek community following their executive decision to ban the tradition of fraternity pledges performing serenades.
The decision was announced by Oehmler during a fraternity and sorority presidents meeting on Friday, Feb. 24. The ban came abruptly at a time when many fraternity and sorority chapters had already established plans to perform serenades, leaving many community members frustrated amidst the first spring in-person pledging process since the onset of the pandemic.
What are Serenades?
The tradition of serenades stretches back over a century across Greek life communities nationwide. While the tradition varies from campus to campus, the basic premise involves a group of fraternity recruits performing a song and dance for new sorority members.
At some universities, fraternity chapters conduct a larger serenade in which all new pledges perform at one time for a chosen sorority chapter. At LMU, serenades are smaller, unannounced events organized by a sorority’s big sisters for their prospective little sisters. A sorority big is an experienced member of the chapter who provides guidance for their assigned sorority member, or little.
Typically, two to three fraternity pledges are assigned to deliver a gift basket from a sorority big to her new little at their dorm or outside their residence hall; the delivery is accompanied by a song and dance performance.
While many view the tradition as a fun and harmless activity that promotes socialization between fraternity and sorority chapters, Oehmler and Smith have come to view the practice as a problematic instance of hazing.
The topic of hazing in Greek life has long been a source of nationwide debate, with at least one hazing-related death occurring every year since 1959, with the only exception being 2020. Oehmler's own fraternity, Beta Theta Pi, was barred from participating in recruitment this spring due to allegations of hazing from the previous semester.
How the topic of serenades fit into the larger debate surrounding hazing remains somewhat complex and dependent on an individual's personal experience.
“I thought it was super fun! My big sent boys I knew or was friends with, and I always had friends in the room with me, and it seemed like both the boys and myself had a great time,” described Caelan McKamey, junior civil engineering major and member of Pi Beta Phi.
McKamey has also organized serenades for her little and provided some insight on her experience: “The pledges I sent to my little were literally rehearsed for thirty minutes and were so pumped on the way over to her house; they clearly weren’t forced.”
On the other end of the spectrum, Smith described a far different serenade experience during an interview with her and Oehmler.
Smith recounted a serenade she received where she was “iced," a drinking prank in which a victim is surprised with a bottle of Smirnoff Ice and prompted to chug it all. After, the fraternity pledges involved mimed doing a lap dance on her.
While the pledges made no physical contact during the serenade, Smith said, “It seemed like they were going to, but they didn’t.”
This experience is shared with some of her chapter members, who have also witnessed fraternity pledges perform lap dances, remove their shirts and prompt sorority members to drink alcohol.
“I was a new member, so I was like, 'Okay, this is normal. This is what it's all like,'” said Smith, describing the experience. “As I got older and I became more of a leader, and thinking of the Panhellenic Council as a whole, I was like 'Wait, this is kinda weird. I just had three random men come into my dorm unannounced and sing 'Big Green Tractor.'”
The Ban on Serenades
While Oehmler and Smith have promoted an anti-hazing culture on campus throughout their terms, the issue of serenades was not on their radar until IFC Director of Programming Sam Camper brought it to their attention in February.
“Personally, from my standpoint, when I was a new member in my fraternity, I loved doing serenades,” said Oehmler. “So when he brought it up initially I was like, 'Oh I don't really see the issue. That was a highlight of my process.'”
Continued discussion with Smith on her own experiences and other community members' input gradually convinced Oehmler of the potential value in banning serenades.
“A lot of the conversations we’ve had are all around this idea of a larger cultural change and how that applies especially to hazing and sexual assault,” said Oehmler. “So, you take something like serenades where these guys are being forced to get dressed up and go in suits and go and give lap dances and sing songs. Yeah, some people like myself might absolutely love doing that, and some people might feel really uncomfortable with that.”
Both presidents stressed the ban on serenades is only one piece towards a greater narrative shift within Greek life at LMU.
“We’ve had larger conversations about racism, sexual assault and interpersonal misconduct,” said Smith. “We both preach that we want to see change. We want to be advocates, but it’s really these hard decisions and these hard talks that make the change.”
Prior to the ban, Smith and Oehmler discussed other possible strategies, such as shifting the tradition to “active,” or fully initiated members of the fraternity, rather than pledges. The debate was ended after the intervention of IFC Associate Director Devin Walker.
“We were really trying to work through some alternative solution that didn’t align with hazing and wasn’t going to lead to sexual assault down the line, and Devin Walker came in and said 'No, we’re gonna cut it off here,'” said Oehmler. Adding, “I would want to find an alternative solution, but it’s not worth the risk.”
Walker declined to comment on the situation, replying by email, “I actually think it would be best for you to just speak to the students about this article. Thanks for reaching out.”
Surrounding Controversy
The ban on serenades did not undergo an official motion process that would involve a majority vote by the IFC and Panhellenic Council, which is composed of elected representatives from fraternities and sororities on campus.
Oehmler pointed to the existing anti-hazing bylaws within the SFL code of conduct as the reasoning behind his decision to forego an official bylaw and vote.
“Jackson and Kennedy did tell the Panhellenic delegates that they were going to get a vote, just so more people could get a say,” said an anonymous sorority member. “They ended up not doing the vote, and they just made the final decision on their own. So I think a lot of people felt, I don't know, a little bit disrespected in a way.”
The announcement of the ban prompted negative responses from members of the Greek community, who were not in favor of the ban nor the process in which it took place.
A fraternity member involved in SFL leadership, who preferred to stay anonymous, provided his perspective on the situation, “That’s the thing. Jackson did not consult [the presidents] at all. Jackson has turned his role. He is no longer representative of the presidents within IFC. He is more of a governing body of those presidents. He actively pursues paths that are against our interest.”
Another anonymous fraternity member involved within the IFC explained that he was initially unhappy with the ban as he was not consulted on the decision, but came around to the idea after hearing the anti-hazing reasoning behind it.
When asked if he believed the backlash was centered around the ban itself, or the lack of a voting process, the fraternity member responded, “I think it's both, to be honest. They were supposed to have a vote, they didn't have a vote; whatever it's their thing. But like the reasoning behind it, if it’s going to keep more people comfortable, I guess that's cool. I’m never going to stray away from that.”
Facing the Backlash
Oehmler and Smith were surprised at the amount of backlash they’ve faced following the announcement of the ban.
“My class was the last ones to really do these serenades and these basket deliveries. So because of that, we didn’t think it was gonna be that big of an issue because no one understands this, and we thought it was going to be something really easy to cut out,” said Oehmler.
On the backlash he’s faced from frustrated community members, Oehmler said, “I think the point about not consulting the presidents is just not true because we did have those meetings, and we talked in Gavel Club about these decisions … That being said, sometimes, yeah, this obviously pissed a lot of people off, but sometimes you have to put your foot down.”
Smith and Oehmler went on to describe the extent of their power as “incredibly limited,” with their primary purpose being to provide programming and educational resources to the Greek life community.
Marc Sunga, an alumni member of Delta Sigma Phi, gave his thoughts on how the serenade ban will affect the fraternity pledging process: “I don’t think that banning the serenades is the end of the road. I think there are plenty of other avenues for [fraternity pledges] to break out of their shell. What's great about serenades is that you don’t have to go out of your comfort zone alone. You’re doing it with a group of new members in your pledge class.”
Sunga went on to express that other Greek life community events, like the annual “Lip Sync and Stroll Off,” could fill in the void left by the ban on serenades.
On the impact the ban would have on new sorority members, an anonymous sorority member said, “I think it’s definitely a fun aspect. Do I think it's 100% needed? Probably not. But out of everything, I think that's what people get the most excited about … It's just a way to show both the fraternities and the sororities coming together in a wholesome way.”
Despite the backlash they’ve faced, neither Smith or Oehmler plan to revisit the topic of lifting the ban on serenades, expressing that this decision was arrived at collectively by both them and University advisors involved within the IFC.
“We’re always going to have haters. We’re always going to have people who disagree with us. At the end of the day, my focus as Panhellenic president is for the greater Panhellenic community,” said Smith. “There's always going to be people who disagree with what I say, and I’m okay with it.”
Commenting on the future of the ban after their terms end in December, Oehmler said, “A decision like this is part of that trial and error process, and we’re going to see if it works and if this helps the culture down the line. If it doesn't, to the next IFC president, that’ll be on them to kinda navigate. But something had to happen.”
