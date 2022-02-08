Daisy Saucedo Hernandez, a graduate student at LMU in the English Department, passed away while on vacation on Dec. 20, 2021. She was 25 years old.
Born Dec. 10, 1996, Hernandez was raised in Bloomington, California, and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) before attending LMU as a graduate student.
Hernandez graduated from UCLA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 2019. She also held a minor in education.
She was pursuing a Master of Arts degree in English literature and had just completed her first semester before going on vacation.
Hernandez worked as a graduate assistant while attending LMU. She was also awarded a teaching fellowship, exemplifying her dedication to and hard work in her academics.
According to President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D.,'s message about her passing, she was also known to love painting and literature, finding enjoyment in modern and postmodern authors.
Snyder added that she enjoyed traveling and had her own editing business.
As stated in the message from the president, she died as a result of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Hernandez' family held a private memorial service at Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary on Jan. 5.
A plaque bearing her name will be added to LMU’s student memorial, Ad Astra Per Aspera.
Ad Astra Per Aspera translates to “through hardships to the stars” and was made by William Pupa to honor deceased students. It is located near the Sacred Heart Chapel.
As expressed by Pupa, an artist in residence at LMU's Marymount Institute, one of the main goals behind creating the sculpture was the need to create something that commemorates the deceased students.
Hernandez's memory will not be forgotten at LMU, as the community mourns the loss of a fellow Lion.
Mental health services and support are available for students at Student Psychological Services, Community of Care and the Dean of Students Office.
