At 30 years old, Jennette McCurdy had been in therapy for six years and without her mom for nine. During this time, she recalled thinking, “there are elements of this that could be really interesting and could connect with people; it could be worth people’s attention.” That’s when she started writing, "I'm Glad My Mom Died."
McCurdy, New York Times bestselling author and the keynote speaker of First Amendment Week (FAW), joined outgoing Loyolan Editor-in-Chief Chris Benis and ASLMU VP of Academic Affairs Riya Beri on stage at Burns Back Courts to discuss McCurdy’s memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” The event, which warranted a crowd of over 500 people, also attracted members of the LMU community who protested unresolved contract negotiations with Sodexo outside of Burns Recreation Center before McCurdy went on stage.
McCurdy dove into the emotional turmoil she faced in her childhood and what it felt like the revisit those feelings to write her book — all without sacrificing her humor.
Students may have first known McCurdy as Sam Puckett, her breakout role on the Nickelodeon show, “iCarly.” While this catapulted her into the public eye, it only increased the narcissistic and controlling behaviors of McCurdy’s late mother and pushed McCurdy through years of restrictive and belittling treatment. In sharing a story so vulnerable, McCurdy has promoted authenticity above all — a crucial element of the spirit of FAW.
Though McCurdy’s childhood was built around her acting career, she always felt a desire to write. She was drawn to reading books and writing her own. This interest was quickly diminished by her mother, who believed that McCurdy grew to enjoy writing more than acting.
“She really sort of drove home that acting was the goal and the purpose, and that was what was going to help her and my family,” said McCurdy. “I got it. I got what she meant by that. Her goals were my goals. So, I put writing to the side.”
At 24, McCurdy quit acting, not out of desire to pursue a different career, but because acting had become a burden for her. When she decided she wanted to start a writing career, the process was depleting.
“I didn't have any experience of feeling like giving up during the writing of the book. But giving up on a writing career was something that happened monthly for me…” said McCurdy, laughing. “It's so hard and feels like you're going nowhere for so long.”
McCurdy emphasized that writing about her childhood experiences came naturally to her, despite how disturbing they could be. Still, some memories held a weight that was difficult for McCurdy to overlook. One of the most difficult parts to include was an instance of assault by her mom that McCurdy experienced in her teens.
“I didn't know how to approach it. The subject matter of that particular event was so inherently dramatic,” recalled McCurdy. “I didn’t want it to be too heavy-handed. I didn’t want it to be melodramatic. I didn’t want it to be long-winded. But then it eventually came out when it was ready to come out.”
This part of the book, to McCurdy’s surprise, is what many readers would relate to the most. She finds it “heartening” that certain conversations have started because of her book but also laments that so many young women have experienced similar abuse.
However, “I’m Glad My Mom Died” is also a story of growth — McCurdy has acknowledged her mental obstacles from her past and now face her emotions with a new perspective. She noted that this is not without difficulty; addressing and healing the damage her mom created was a gradual process. Only recently did McCurdy learn to experience “simple grief” when her grandfather died and dismiss the “complicated grief experience” she used to have over her mom’s death.
“It's so fulfilling to have that experience. It's one that I will take full credit for. I think that I earned that experience of grief. I don't think that's one that she gave to me,” said McCurdy.
Amidst all the heavy emotions “I’m Glad My Mom Died” possesses, McCurdy often opted for a humorous tone. “There's the way of having a sense of humor about life and ourselves. For me, a big part of it is not taking myself too seriously. I can be very serious.”
McCurdy remained playful even when discussing her mother’s abuse. She joked that she would pose for photos with a double thumbs-up during the most tragic period of her life, or that in between mental breakdowns over her career she coped by watching “Girls.” The audience laughed as much as they grieved.
At one point, McCurdy shifted toward the audience, surveying the room of students in front of her. She acknowledged that college age “is the age I felt the most lost. I felt the most confused and overwhelmed … I knew I was unhappy in my life, but I didn't know how to get to a life that I would be happy with… This is an age where things can go in a couple different directions, and I hope things go in the direction that serve you the most and that it's most fulfilling for you.” She added that when students are trying to navigate what direction they go in, “If it’s not a ‘hell yes’,,' it’s a no.”
“Being able to kind of connect and share [a] message makes it feel worthwhile. If you're just processing in a void, at a certain point it feels like you just got to connect,” said McCurdy. “I want this to mean something to someone other than just me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.