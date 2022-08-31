Labor Day weekend presents a perfect opportunity for L.A. residents and LMU students to hit local beaches as temperatures hit the high 90s. As the holiday approaches this year, the L.A. County Department of Public Health cautioned potential beachgoers to avoid certain beaches due to high levels of bacteria.
These locations include the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Roger State Beach, as stated in an announcement made by L.A. County on Tuesday, August 30.
The County warns that visitors should not engage in surfing, swimming and playing in ocean waters near these locations as exposure to bacteria may result in illness having exceeded state health standards.
“When testing indicates that ocean water does not meet state standards, the Department of Public Health issues an advisory warning the public that state bacteriological standards have been exceeded and that contact with water in the area may increase the risk of illness to swimmers. The warning signs are removed after additional testing indicates that bacterial levels have returned to normal levels,” said a representative from the L.A. County Department of Public Health over email.
The representative also explained that the County primarily tracks the levels of coliform, fecal coliform and enterococcus bacteria within local waters. According to California's bacteriological standards, each bacteria cannot exceed specific density levels per 100 milliliters to align with minimum safety standards.
The Department of Public Health does not conduct studies to determine the cause of exceedance in State standards, but the representative offered some potential sources. “While there are clear reasons for exceedances after a sewage spill or rain event, bacterial levels may fluctuate in ocean waters for various reasons," said the representative, "These include: large amounts of trash at the beach or ocean debris, such as fresh seaweed, an increase in people and activities at the beach, more birds observed at the beach than usual or an event that results in storm drain runoff that pushes water into the ocean. Any statements about the causes of these exceedances would be purely speculative and not supported by data.”
Last year, a study conducted by environmental organization Heal the Bay tracked pollution and bacteria levels of 700 beaches across California. The study showed that 94% of beaches reported clean water levels throughout the months of April to October 2021.
Despite this, areas of high pollution remain, some of which are near campus. According to Heal the Bay, Santa Monica Pier and Mother's Beach take up the fourth and fifth spot on the list of dirtiest beaches in California, and received F grades on their health standards.
City officials cannot determine one specific cause, but high rates of tourism, structural developments near the water and stormwater runoff may be some of the potential causes.
While no set date has been given, students and residents should remain wary of these three locations until the County Department of Public Health issues a statement that bacteria levels have returned to meet the minimum safety standards.
Santa Monica Pier and Mother's Beach are some of the closest beaches to campus but students wishing to hit the beach this weekend have plenty of other options. Dockweiler State Beach, Venice Beach, and Sorrento Beach have all been tested, and met L.A. County safety standards.
