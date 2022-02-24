The Center for the Study of Los Angeles (Study L.A.) hosted five mayoral candidates for a debate at LMU's Hilton Center for Business on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Candidates included L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino of the 15th District, Congresswoman Karen Bass of the 37th District, L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer, City Councilman Kevin de León of the 14th District and former L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority board member and realtor Mel Wilson.
The debate, which was originally scheduled to be held outside but moved due to inclement weather, was moderated by the Director for Study L.A. and LMU professor of political science and international relations and Chicana/o Latina/o Studies Fernando Guerra. The debate was also broadcasted live on Spectrum News 1.
Before the event, the Loyolan spoke to LMU alumna, Ariana Tejero. Tejero, a senior producer on nightly news broadcasts with Spectrum, told the Loyolan that producing the debate was “easier now that everyone was in person.” She added that she had “high expectations” for the debate and that, though the network had not aired an event like this before, the production was going smoothly.
In his opening remarks to those in attendance, President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D. said that this debate was one rooted in student engagement. He explained that the class taught by Guerra was responsible for the idea of the debate and that many of the candidates' questions were from student surveys. Snyder closed by addressing the candidates, saying that for L.A. to reach its full potential, LMU students and graduates need to be “at the table.”
To kick off the debate, Guerra asked each candidate whether the biggest problem facing the city was the issue of homelessness. Every candidate but Wilson assented.
Having experienced homelessness himself, de Leòn said that he would build on the efforts he has already pursued during his time in office, including creating a tiny home village in Highland Park, converting three hotels into homeless shelters and passing an initiative on the City Council aimed at creating 25,000 units of housing for the homeless by 2025.
De León said that if the city could move to build stadiums or arenas, they could do the same for housing for the homeless. When asked by the Loyolan after the debate how he would respond to concerns over the costs of building permanent housing, he said, “We need to control those costs, bring them down and be more innovative” with the type of housing used.
He underscored the need to make this housing less expensive and to have it built quickly. When asked if he agreed with the notion that he was a NIMBY, or not-in-my-backyard-friendly politician, de León said, “If people are going to erroneously frame” his opposition to Senate Bill 9 as being a NIMBY, “then so be it."
Bass submitted that she would approach homelessness as a major disaster. Promising to declare the issue a state of emergency, she likened the level of concern owed to the issue to that of the city's response to the 1994 Northridge Earthquake. She also noted that she would address “why people are unhoused to begin with,” citing underlying difficulties with substance abuse, mental health issues and cost of living.
Buscaino said that he would build off of the work he had done in his district; elaborating that he was able to house half of his district’s homeless population by embracing a wide array of potential solutions to the problem. He noted, however, that the issue was not addressed quickly enough.
He further explained that he would seek to activate an emergency center for unhoused individuals and dock the pay of officials who did not make progress on ending the crisis.
Feuer said he would also declare a state of emergency over homelessness in the city. He added that he would create a deputy to take charge on the issue and elaborated that he would look to cut through red tape, lash the $600,000 cost of permanent housing with the help of a private equity fund, work to expedite the building process and expand outreach and services for the homeless.
Though Wilson said homelessness was not the city's top issue, he ceded that it is serious and traces back to high rent and low wages. A realtor, Wilson noted that he had 40 years of experience in building homes and that the city needed to build this housing cheaper and faster.
Citing a recent poll by LMU that most Angelenos do not trust the city’s police, Guerra asked the candidates about their vision for the future of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and public safety.
Feuer said that he was the first candidate to come out as an opponent to defunding the LAPD, adding that he would work to promote training de-escalation tactics and make sure that officers had five year stints in the neighborhoods that they serve. He also said he would continue combating gun violence.
Buscaino said while he supports the need for more police, he would hold police officers accountable. “The minute you tarnish the badge, I’ll hold you accountable,” he said.
Buscaino also said he plans to continue a community-based approach to policing, which is being used in the Watts neighborhood and that he would create incentives for the recruitment of L.A. residents into the LAPD. When asked after the debate how Buscaino would reconcile his support for police unions and his push for accountability, he said that he believes “[L.A.] can have both.”
De León said that before the LAPD was to be expanded, he would want to make significant reforms. Hoping to change the culture of policing starting at the LAPD Police Academy, he said that the city needs to hire more specialists in areas such as mental health.
Bass said that as long as police shootings and unequal treatment occurred in communities of color, those communities would not trust the LAPD. Bass claimed, “We can’t arrest our way out of problems,” and said that she would create an office of community safety to implement community-based prevention programs.
Wilson said that while he believed most police officers were good at what they do, there is still a need for accountability. He proposed adding 1,500 more officers to the LAPD force and 350 more mental health case workers. He also emphasized the need for community policing.
It was during this line of questioning that a group of protesters interrupted the event.
Candidates were then asked to describe their economic development agenda if they were elected to office.
Feuer said that he would support small businesses, adding that he would have a deputy mayor who would work to cut through red tape. He also said that L.A. needs to provide education for the jobs for tomorrow. In an interview with the Loyolan after the debate, Feuer said that he would hire an education innovation officer to work with the Los Angeles Unified School District on creating a better educational approach.
De León said that the city needed to get more kids into working class jobs and end the school-to-prison pipeline. Buscaino struck a similar note, saying that economic opportunity would turn people away from crime. He also said that the city was in need of a municipal development corporation.
Bass also touched on the need for education better suited to the current economy. She said that the city needed to support “the industries we have.”
Wilson said that Los Angeles was “the least business-friendly city in the nation," and that the city needed to work to eliminate the gross receipt tax.
Guerra also asked each candidate what other issue they thought was the most important.
Wilson responded that it would be prioritizing the middle class, the workforce and business owners. He also said that the city must take major steps to be the “first in line” to save the planet from the threats of climate change. When asked by the Loyolan after the debate how he squares the rising costs of housing and energy for many Americans with a plan to move towards green energy and urban planning, Wilson said that cutting back on fossil fuels would create jobs in a “new industry.”
Others, like Bass, touched on income inequality and quality of life issues in the city. De Leon sounded a similar note, saying that “housing affordability is the backbone of Los Angeles” and that he would make living in the city viable for more than the wealthy.
Buscaino said that unions in the city were “under attack.” He said that supporting unions could go towards the broader issue of protecting the working class.
Feuer said that while he still believed that gun violence was a significant issue, violence against women was a problem that needed to be addressed as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.