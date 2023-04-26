Lily S. Khadjavi, Ph.D., the chair and professor of mathematics, was named the inaugural recipient of the Mary and Alfie Gray Award for Social Justice in January 2023. The award recognizes Khadjavi as a mathematician who has utilized her work as a means to advance the cause of social justice. The Loyolan sat down with Khadjavi to hear her story and learn more about how she uses the sciences to challenge injustice.
Born and raised in Connecticut to an Irani-Norwegian family, Khadjavi is a daughter of professors: her father taught physics while her mother teaches French. She saw this as a benefit to her career trajectory. “Sometimes people think of doing something because they see it in front of them ... My parents didn’t tell me, 'You have to study this,' but when I was a kid, I thought that this was something that people can do,'” said Khadjavi.
This familial support led Khadjavi to pursue and receive a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Harvard University in 1990, then her Ph.D. at the University of California, Berkeley in 1999 before beginning her time at LMU that same year.
Throughout her career, Khadjavi has focused on how to connect mathematics with social issues in a variety of ways. “The data tells a story, if you will. You can learn something from it that could add to our understandings on a systemic level,” stated Khadjavi.
For several years, Khadjavi’s research focused on the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) which led her to publish her work “Driving While Black in the City of Angels” in 2006.
This work stemmed from when Khadjavi was teaching statistics at LMU and wanted to bring real-world data to her classroom. “I realized that the LAPD was publishing tables every six months of who they’ve stopped, not by name, but by how many women, how many men, race and ethnicity, binary data of not just who was stopped, but who was searched and if anything was found,” stated Khadjavi.
She used this data to discover why it was routinely released. “The reason [the LAPD was] doing that was really because of a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice since the LAPD was under legal scrutiny,” explained Khadjavi.
“We could look at the data to try and really understand what was happening during traffic stops and pedestrian stops in Los Angeles … The data really shined a light on police practices that weren’t necessarily equitable; it’s troubling but very useful,” reflected Khadjavi.
She felt that this research was the start of a new era in her career, one that centers social justice in her work. “That was the beginning of a journey for me because I’m not a legal expert, I’m not a sociologist, but I was able to connect to folks in those disciplines to learn more about what the legal issues might be and look to see what the police say is actually happening.”
Since then, Khadjavi has published several articles and has co-edited two books with Gizem Karaali, Ph.D., titled “Mathematics for Social Justice: Resources for the College Classroom” and “Mathematics for Social Justice: Focusing on Quantitative Reasoning and Statistics,” which provide resources for mathematics instructors who want to incorporate social justice topics in their curriculum or create new mathematics courses centered around social justice.
In a personal essay, Karaali described taking inspiration from Khadjavi’s work on racial profiling in LA County traffic stops, which came from Khadjavi’s work in 2006.
In 2020, Khadjavi was appointed by then California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to serve a multi-year term on the statewide Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board (RIPA). Working with the Department of Justice, the board was created “for the purpose of eliminating racial and identity profiling and improving diversity and racial and identity sensitivity in law enforcement,” according to the Attorney General’s website.
But it didn’t stop there. Khadjavi felt that there was more to be done in these two facets of her practice. “Something else that intertwines math and social justice is also who gets to do mathematics,” said Khadjavi.
Khadjavi is one of the founders of Spectra, the association for LGBTQ+ mathematicians, and is a member at large on the council of the American Mathematical Society.
Spectra arose from a need for recognition and community for gender and sexual student mathematicians that Khadjavi helped start with fellow mathematicians in the 1990s. “The genesis of this group came out of an anti-gay measure in Colorado called Amendment 2,” said Khadjavi. The measure, passed in 1992, prohibited the state from enacting antidiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ individuals.
“This started larger and larger initiatives for groups to not participate in Colorado. For example, the math societies were going to have a national conference there, but they were successful in having it moved to San Francisco . . . At that conference, a group of us met up, and that’s when we decided that we needed to do something,” reflected Khadjavi.
The ethos of this organization are ingrained in why Khadjavi uses math to combat social injustice. “We decided to form an organization within mathematics that created a space for the [LGBTQ+] community . . . The idea was to help show broad representation within mathematics,” said Khadjavi.
All of her work and experience culminated together for her to receive the Mary and Alfie Gray Award for Social Justice, named after two of her idols.
For more information on Dr. Khadjavi’s practice, check out her website.
