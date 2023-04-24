LMU recently purchased a commercial property on Manchester Avenue for an estimated $5.75 million. The University announced the acquisition on April 10, envisioning the space to be an off-campus facility to be used primarily by the College of Business Administration (CBA).
LMU finalized the purchase on March 21, with the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office reporting an indicated sales price of $5.75 million. Indicated sales prices are computed by the Assessor’s Office based on documentary transfer tax, but do not always match actual sales prices. The Loyolan could not confirm the actual sales price, as public records have not yet been made available by the Los Angeles County Registrar, and the University declined to disclose the amount.
The newly acquired property is a two-story, 23,802-square-foot office space located at 7151 W. Manchester Ave. Although LMU has yet to make public any concrete plans for the building, Interim Director of Media and Public Relations Mason Stockstill noted one determining factor in the purchase: proximity to campus.
“We wouldn’t want to purchase a building to solve some of our space issues and then have it be nine miles away, or something that is inaccessible to the majority of our students,” explained Stockstill. “This one certainly sits in the sweet spot in terms of its geographic location.”
Space has been an area of concern for LMU in recent years, with the total student population rising by 490 enrolled students since the 2020-21 academic year. Consequently, classroom space and parking availability have drawn criticism from the student body.
The basement and ground floor of the building are currently occupied by Chase Bank, which pays $20,635 per month for the space. That lease ends on Dec. 31, 2025, with one five-year opportunity to renew. Meanwhile, the second story and a portion of the ground floor of the building are vacant.
Stockstill told the Loyolan there is no tentative date for full University utilization of the building but characterized the acquisition as an “opportunity” that will continue to expand LMU beyond the existing Westchester campus footprint.
LMU owns a portfolio of properties separate from the Westchester and Playa Vista campuses to support the University’s growth and spacing needs. Several of these properties are allocated for housing, including options for specific faculty and University leadership. For example, the University acquired a $5.75 million residence for LMU President Timothy Law Snyder, Ph.D., in July 2022, called Crimson House.
The Loyolan contacted Chief of Staff and Vice President for Institutional Strategy John Parrish, Senior Vice President for University Advancement Peter Wilch, Dean of CBA Dayle Smith, University Director of Real Estate and Property Management Jeffrey Zychowski and Vice President for Financial Planning & Analysis and Strategic Transactions Patrick Hogan to learn more about the acquisition. All five referred the Loyolan to Stockstill for comment.
LMU has previously identified sustainability as a primary goal during property acquisition. “Please note that the University will continue to ensure that off-campus properties reflect the community’s ethos and values, reflecting our national leadership in green innovation, including the use of drought-tolerant landscaping and hardscaping; and other environmentally friendly solutions,” reads an April 2023 press release.
The property information provided by the LA County Assessor’s Office is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.