It is no secret that students feel strongly about the apparent shortage of parking spaces available at LMU. A recent poll on the Loyolan Instagram page found that, among 505 respondents, 92% felt that LMU did not have enough parking on campus. However, some University administrators have practical advice for those with such opinions.
“Go to P3. What I would tell anybody is go to P3 in University Hall. Just save yourself time, don’t drive around campus,” said Lynne Scarboro, outgoing executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “Just go park, take the elevator up, walk across the bridge and you’re there. And they’re bigger spaces, so just quit fighting this.”
Scarboro has overseen all design and construction matters at LMU since 2002, including the decision to remove 36 parking spaces last semester to make way for new sand volleyball courts outside of Burns Recreation Center.
LMU currently holds a parking capacity of 4,727 vehicles compared to 6,578 vehicles registered to park on campus, according to Director of Parking & Transportation Gary Bolton. Between 2021 and 2022, the University added 305 parking spaces to campus lots.
Upon providing these figures, Bolton shared that LMU is mandated by the City of Los Angeles to complete a parking occupancy study each year, which was last conducted in October 2022. Peak occupancy across the four days measured reportedly reached 80.1% on Oct. 12, when 3,572 vehicles were parked.
That leaves over 1,100 spaces available for students and visitors at LMU’s peak occupancy level, many of which are buried beneath University Hall, according to Bolton. He also explained that while LMU “intends to add additional parking capacity to campus in the future, there is no specific construction timeline at this point.”
In the past, LMU has taken alternative measures to support scheduled high-volume events, such as basketball games and commencement each May. The University typically uses valet parking assistance and shuttles from off-site lots and University Hall for such occasions.
Yet, given that there are 1,851 more vehicles registered to park at LMU than there are spaces, the University could theoretically experience an overflow of people expecting a spot. Remember, that figure also does not account for unregistered campus visitors. When confronted with this possibility, Scarboro clarified a few things about the parameters of registering a vehicle at LMU.
“Here’s the thing: Everybody isn’t here at the same time. And so, you look at parking on demand," countered Scarboro. "The other thing is that at most universities, a parking permit — and this is true here — is a license to hunt for a parking place. It’s not guaranteeing a parking place. It’s just a license to hunt.”
Scarboro’s comment is consistent with the University’s official policy on vehicle registration: “Paying for parking does not guarantee a parking space.” This accomplishes a naturally competitive process among students looking to score a centrally located parking space, such as those in Drollinger Parking Plaza and under the Life Sciences Building.
“I was 30 minutes late to class [today],” said Lydia Hartman, a senior psychology major. “I got to campus, and I wanted to go to Drollinger, because it’s the closest parking to [Hilton Center for Business]. That was a bad idea.”
Sound familiar? It’s a tale as old as — well, not time, but certainly for as long as in-person instruction resumed on the Bluff. By applying some basic statistical analysis to the matter, we can measure just how much more competitive parking has been this year compared to previous years. According to the numbers provided by the Parking and Transportation office, LMU’s peak parking occupancy rose from 71.7% in October 2021 to 80.1% in October 2022.
To put these statistics in context, 397 more cars searched for a parking spot at peak occupancy in 2022 than during the 2021 peak. May the odds be ever in your favor.
“They think no one is going to drive to school if they have a permit? It’s like overbooking a flight. I have to get tickets because there are no parking spots,” said Quentin Lam, a senior finance major. “The volleyball courts are cool, but I think [36] parking spots are cooler."
