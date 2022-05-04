 Skip to main content
LMU announces annual Student Service & Leadership Awards

  Updated
SSLA Awards Ceremony

LMU recognized its Student Service and Leadership Award recipients at Sacred Heart Chapel on April 22.

Each year, LMU hosts an awards ceremony to honor student leaders for their academic achievements, involvements in campus life and service to the LMU community. This year’s Student Service and Leadership Award (SSLA) recipients were acknowledged in a ceremony at Sacred Heart Chapel on April 22.

Student Athletes of the Year

Noel Caliskan

Reka Orsi-Toth

Student Employees of the Year

Amira Mahomed

Samuel Nielsen

Tamar Rotstein

Student Supervisor of the Year

Jocelyn “Joey” Armer

Ambassadors of the Year

Carla Laure

Annan Schumann

Fraternity Member of the Year

Samuel Camper

Sorority Member of the Year

Cameron Parra

Interfraternal Scholar of the Year

Julia Trudeau

Advisor of the Year

Fernando Estrada

Student Organization of the Year

National Society of Black Engineers

Peg Dolan R.S.H.M. Award

Audrey Fry

Julia Novis

Andrea Payre Madrigal

Alexis Santos-Alvarado

Khalid Stewart

Jennifer Woo

Renee L. Harrangue, Ph.D. Award

Claire Davis

Anna Doherty

Jesus Estrada

Grace Foreman

Jordan Fray

Drew Hartz

Gabriel Mouritzen

Margaret Quigg

Aiden Spagnoli

Sarah-Jane Thomson

Abbey Wineglass

Bailey Woinarowicz

Alfred Kilp, S.J. Award

Sophia Akin

Claribel Alcantar

Masah AlRabah

Chris Benis

Samuel Camper

Brisa Gutierrez

Katherine Hernandez

Gabriella Jeakle

Amira Mahomed

Scarlett Manning

Emily Mendieta

Christina Noravian

Jackson Oehmler

Nona Pittman

John Reichmuth

Ashley Salisbury

Daniel Zegarra

Raymunde McKay, R.S.H.M. Award

Isabella Barajas

Veronica Backer-Peral

Brion Dennis

Griffin Devine

Kylie Francisco

Ethan Frisone

Claire Kosewic

Jessica Laar

Haley LaHa

Michael Liu

Taoyi (Kelly) Lu

Abigail Manullang

Quinton Markett

Dylan Marusich

Mirian Melendez

Cameron Parra

Kamilah Roca-Datzer

Erin Schroeder

Leslie Sepulveda

Ochoa

Declan Tomlinson

Alexa Walls

Mollie Williams

Jaren Wright

James Loughran, S.J. Service Award

Emil Sol

Donald P. Merrifield, S.J. Intercultural Award

Lizbeth Ramales Arango

Robert Graham, S.J. Alumni Award

Malia Thornton

Jack Mauro

