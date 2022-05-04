LMU announces annual Student Service & Leadership Awards

Each year, LMU hosts an awards ceremony to honor student leaders for their academic achievements, involvements in campus life and service to the LMU community. This year’s Student Service and Leadership Award (SSLA) recipients were acknowledged in a ceremony at Sacred Heart Chapel on April 22.
Student Athletes of the Year
Noel Caliskan
Reka Orsi-Toth
Student Employees of the Year
Amira Mahomed
Samuel Nielsen
Tamar Rotstein
Student Supervisor of the Year
Jocelyn “Joey” Armer
Ambassadors of the Year
Carla Laure
Annan Schumann
Fraternity Member of the Year
Samuel Camper
Sorority Member of the Year
Cameron Parra
Interfraternal Scholar of the Year
Julia Trudeau
Advisor of the Year
Fernando Estrada
Student Organization of the Year
National Society of Black Engineers
Peg Dolan R.S.H.M. Award
Audrey Fry
Julia Novis
Andrea Payre Madrigal
Alexis Santos-Alvarado
Khalid Stewart
Jennifer Woo
Renee L. Harrangue, Ph.D. Award
Claire Davis
Anna Doherty
Jesus Estrada
Grace Foreman
Jordan Fray
Drew Hartz
Gabriel Mouritzen
Margaret Quigg
Aiden Spagnoli
Sarah-Jane Thomson
Abbey Wineglass
Bailey Woinarowicz
Alfred Kilp, S.J. Award
Sophia Akin
Claribel Alcantar
Masah AlRabah
Chris Benis
Samuel Camper
Brisa Gutierrez
Katherine Hernandez
Gabriella Jeakle
Amira Mahomed
Scarlett Manning
Emily Mendieta
Christina Noravian
Jackson Oehmler
Nona Pittman
John Reichmuth
Ashley Salisbury
Daniel Zegarra
Raymunde McKay, R.S.H.M. Award
Isabella Barajas
Veronica Backer-Peral
Brion Dennis
Griffin Devine
Kylie Francisco
Ethan Frisone
Claire Kosewic
Jessica Laar
Haley LaHa
Michael Liu
Taoyi (Kelly) Lu
Abigail Manullang
Quinton Markett
Dylan Marusich
Mirian Melendez
Cameron Parra
Kamilah Roca-Datzer
Erin Schroeder
Leslie Sepulveda
Ochoa
Declan Tomlinson
Alexa Walls
Mollie Williams
Jaren Wright
James Loughran, S.J. Service Award
Emil Sol
Donald P. Merrifield, S.J. Intercultural Award
Lizbeth Ramales Arango
Robert Graham, S.J. Alumni Award
Malia Thornton
Jack Mauro
