After nearly a decade of student-led efforts and incremental progress, LMU has announced it will be fully divested from fossil fuels by 2030. This decision marks a major shift within the University towards a more environmentally sustainable future.
The early development of the divestment plan can be traced back to late 2013, when the student-led organization Fossil-Free LMU began officially campaigning to freeze all new University investments into fossil fuels and to divest within five years.
Fossil-Free LMU was one of many student organizations cropping up at universities nationwideduring this time period, and in recent years institutions have begun to respond with roughly 20 schools adopting divestment plans in 2021.
For Fossil-Free LMU, early progress remained gradual but steady. The group raised awareness for the campaign by tabling on campus, creating petitions and establishing partnerships with other campus groups such as fraternities and service organizations. Alongside this, other student organizations on campus, such as the Environmentally Conscious and Organized (EcoStudents), launched similar campaigns and efforts within the last decade.
Fossil-Free LMU and EcoStudents criticized the University's investment into fossil fuelsdue to its damaging effects on the environment as well as it being at odds with the University's Jesuit values and commitment to social justice.
When environmentalist Bill McKibben first began to campaign for fossil fuel divestment in 2012, oil companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron were still some of the largest in the world. The idea came off as a radical shift in investment strategies, since at the time nearly every foundation and academic endowment held some form of fossil fuel investment.
Like many other universities, LMU's early hesitation to adopt a divestment strategy partly stemmed from concerns over how the plan would impact endowment health and the ability for the University to provide scholarships. In 2021, 2.5% of LMU's $600 million endowment was invested in fossil fuels — roughly $15 million. Investment included firms such as S&P 500, whoplace money in the extraction of tar sands which contribute to deforestation and destruction of Indigenouscommunities in Canada.
LMU's stance on fossil fuel investment began to shift in 2017, when the institution became the first Jesuit Catholic University to sign onto the United Nations-supported Principles of Responsible Investing (PRI). PRI was created in 2005 to help incorporate environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors into investment decision-making, which in turn motivates investors to be more socially conscious around issues such as climate change.
Created after the adoption of PRI, LMU's Responsible Investing Advisory Committee (RIAC) composed of faculty and students serves as the primary organization analyzing ESG factors as they relate to the endowment pool. Notable sustainability focused initiatives were launched following the creation of the committee, such as the issuance of Green Bonds, which served a fixed-income instrument created to raise funds for environmentally-friendly projects.
Despite this, further efforts towards full divestment remained slow-going to the frustration of student activists and organizations. In March2019, EcoStudents presented a divestment plan to the RIAC, but the committee ceased regular meetings for some time shortly after.
In 2020, ASLMU and EcoStudents formed a coalition called DivestLMU. Alongside petitioning to add divestment as an issue on the ASLMU ballot, the coalition organized a massive student demonstration in March of 2020. Student protestors across campus joined together to march to University Hall, carrying signs with sayings such as“no rest ‘til divest." Shortly after, the rise of COVID-19 and related lockdown restrictions hampered the ability for the coalition to continue protesting, but efforts continued throughout the pandemic.
The first real signs of divestment began to show in spring 2021, when LMU announced it would be moving more than 15% of its endowment into a managed fund that had fossil-fuel exclusions. The fund, Blackrock USA IMI, screens applicants to ensure it does not contain any company with fossil fuel reserves, thermal coal mining, thermal coal generation, as well as unconventional oil and gas extraction.
Fidel Aguayo, vice president of Treasury and Investment at LMU, explained that a definitive divestment plan was created by the RIAC last year. The plan was proposed to the Endowment Committee of the Board of Trustees and approved in August 2021.
Now having established that LMU will be fully divested by 2030, the only remaining fossil fuel investments within LMU's endowment portfolio are due to contractual obligations that would be too costly to exit before the scheduled end date.
Reilly Grzywacz (‘21), co-founder of Divest LMU and former representative on LMU’s RIAC, reflected on LMU’s commitment to divestment.“I'm so happy this is finally happening. This is the product of years of student efforts at LMU,” she said. “LMU may erase students from the narrative here, but student action prompted this.”
ASLMU VP of Sustainability Drew Hartz shared his thoughts on the announcement, saying,“While it has taken many years to get to this point, the progress over the last decade on LMU divestment is a tribute to the hard work and persistence of students year after year, graduating class after graduating class.”
Aguayo provided insight on the factors that changed within recent years that allowed LMU to divest without sacrificing endowment health.
“We have a fiduciary responsibility to manage the endowment to meet the goals of generating long-term returns and upholding ethical obligations. This has been a journey of robust discussions, research and due diligence to ensure all facets were considered including potential unintended consequences,” said Aguayo. They continued, “Inaddition, access to investment products for ESG related filters has grown due to the increased focus on this topic across the globe.”
Regarding divestments impact on scholarships, Aguayo explained that since the plan is newly established, data on long term impact remains limited.
“Since LMU has recently implemented the divestment plan, we cannot conduct a fair and comparative analysis. Additionally, economic conditions such as inflation, gas prices and global tensions have changed drastically from prior years. Although we do not anticipate an impact on returns or scholarships, we will have a better understanding of the impact resulting from the divestment plan in about three to five years,” said Aguayo.
Aguayo went on to explain that currently, the percentage of investments into ESG related funds is three times higher than proceeds invested in the energy sector. Since 2021, fossil fuel holdings compromise 2.5% of the endowment and continue to decline.
“While I am incredibly excited about the direction LMU is headed with its sustainability efforts and am grateful I go to a University that makes this a priority, there will always be more work to do. Rather than dwelling on how far we have to go, I think we should get excited about that work and let it empower us,” said Hartz, speaking to the overall direction LMU is headed regarding environmental sustainability. “Looking back at the work of students and administration with Green Bonds, the current work with divestment, and looking forward to emerging projects like a zero-waste dining hall program called CANO and a campus-wide compost infrastructure, it is hard not to get excited.”
Alongside Sean Richards, the previous year's ASLMU VP of Sustainability, Hartz will be releasing a four-part podcast series to shed further light on divestment, and what it means for LMUs endowment. The podcast is expected to release in the next few weeks, further details will be forthcoming on the ASLMU Instagram page.
