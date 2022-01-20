On Dec. 1, 2021, LMU Dining Services shared a post on Instagram and Facebook announcing the creation of the Student Culinary Council.
“Can u pls get rid of the bugs in our food ❤️,” reads one comment on the post, which received 37 likes in agreement.
Green worms, raw meat, plastic and metal objects in LMU dining hall foods were just a few complaints shared on the @lmulairfoods Instagram account, which has garnered over 1,000 followers since its creation on Nov. 15, 2021.
“The main objective of this council is to give students a safe space to help guide us into creating the dining program that they want,” said LMU Dining Director of Marketing Hannah Rhodes. “We want to hear their feedback about the dining program and listen to the changes they would like to see in the future.”
The council is being overseen by members of the LMU Dining team including Rhodes, Resident District Manager Anca Reyes, General Manager Carlos Mercado and Campus Executive Chef Joshua Hoffenberg.
The team has been recruiting students for the council, with a target goal of 10 to 12 students. However, additional spots may be added if more students demonstrate interest. All students are welcome to join the council whether they live on-campus or off-campus.
“We would like to have council members who are advocates for themselves and their peers and have a desire to create change in a respectful, productive and constructive manner,” said Rhodes.
Freshman journalism major Olivia Palombo said that she supports the creation of the Student Culinary Council.
“I think if we had student input, that would be able to raise the quality of the food,” said Palombo. “I think a big part of why the dining experience has been negative for a lot of people is because they’re not asking the students what [we] actually want to eat."
The idea for a council was pitched by Sodexo Vice President of Operations Jason Adams. According to Rhodes, “the need for more student input plus some previous issues with quality” prompted the creation of the council.
Grievances toward the quality of LMU Dining have been occurring for years. In 2015, a petition asking LMU to end its contract with Sodexo circulated, garnering over 600 signatures. In the end, the petition did not impact LMU’s relationship with the food services company.
The council is set to meet monthly, with its first meeting scheduled for Jan. 31.
