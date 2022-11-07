In late October, LMU acquired multiple rental properties in an effort to expand available faculty housing. The expansion of the University's housing portfolio is aiming to increase the recruitment and retainment of faculty, by helping mitigate high housing and rent costs within LA for prospective faculty and professors.
LMU’s new director of real estate and property management, Jeffrey Zychowski, explained that the expansion included a new single-family residency, alongside an apartment complex with 16 available units. Prior to the expansion, only single-family residences were available to faculty. Zychowski previously served as a Housing Administrator for University of Southern California (USC) before joining LMU.
“So the idea is we have these homes, which have to be priced a certain way based on certain IRS rules, and then we have the visiting faculty homes, which are like this co-living situation, so we needed a blend in between. So the thought is the apartments are going to match that need to create something at the right price point for our faculty. That gives them a little bit more privacy,” said Zychowski.
In recent years, the median price of a home in Los Angeles has risen to $1 million, while the average apartment rent has grown to be between $2,200 to $5,100 a month. The lack of affordable housing can act as a barrier for prospective faculty members. This issue is further compounded for faculty members seeking residence near LMU's campus in the Westchester neighborhood, where the average home price is over $1.4 million and the average apartment rent is $2,968 a month.
University faculty housing is split between two categories: LMU owned residential properties and visiting faculty housing. Owned residential properties are analyzed annually with comparable rental properties to identify current market rates, which are then used as a benchmark for new leases. The University considers 20% below the average rate to be the low market threshold.
For visiting faculty housing, current rental rates are $1,200 per month for a standard room, but larger bedrooms may come with increased rent within single-family residence.
Exact details regarding cost of rent for the apartment complex have yet to be finalized, but Zychowski explained the cost will also remain below market rate for the area.
“So I came from [U]SC, and I'm part of this group called the Council of Academic Workforce Housing, which consists of universities primarily on the coasts that are addressing workforce housing challenges. And everyone is having challenges with workforce housing, or I should say recruiting [or] retaining, and workforce housing is absolutely a part of that,” said Zychowski, regarding the effect of housing availability on faculty recruitment.
However, housing availability for LMU faculty has not been an issue in recent years. While Zychowski does not manage the waitlist for faculty housing applicants, he explained, “In general, we have enough supply for faculty because not everyone wants it.” Roughly 30-50 faculty members are recruited each year, but only a portion will request faculty housing while others will find residence independently.
Kim Harris, assistant professor of theological studies, explained that for her, the availability of faculty housing was a determining factor in her decision to come to LMU.
“I started off here in fall of 2016 as a visiting professor in theological studies, and part of why I even decided to come to LMU was because they said … ‘we do have visiting professor housing.' So that made it, you know, feasible for me to come here. Now, I'm actually a tenure line professor,” said Harris.
Due to renovations or specific faculty housing needs, Harris has been relocated across various faculty properties, but has described her experiences as positive since joining LMU six years prior.
“I've enjoyed it. I've met some people, made some really great friends and some of them, they're not even at LMU anymore, but we're still really good friends. You know, we share a kitchen, and that's always — it has its challenges. It also has its joys,” said Harris.
Apartment units are not yet available for faculty, but Zychowski explained numerous renovations are planned for the complex. While details have not been finalized, the University hopes to implement energy efficient windows, low flush toilets and other amenities to improve the complex. The apartments are not expected to be ready for faculty until summer 2023.
“At USC, I can tell you, they had 24 housing units for something like 5,000 full-time faculty. So looking at the numbers, it was like they house 0.6%, or they had enough housing for 0.6% of their faculty. Right now we [LMU] are above, actually not even counting the apartments, we are above 5%,” said Zychowski.
