LMU honors annual Academic Award winners

LMU’s 2022 academic award recipients were announced on April 21, including Valedictorian, Scholar of the Year and Ignatian and Marian award designees. The ceremony acknowledged LMU students for their scholarly achievements, university leadership and outstanding academic records. The comprehensive list of winners is included below.
Program Scholars
Accalia Christine Rositani
Alexander Richard Moore
Alyssa Drew Bobich
AnaMichele Kirsten Morejon
Annie Jade Heckman
Ashley Leann Thi
Blake Elena Marquez
Cady-Bree Abe
Cameron Kay Parra
Caroline Wallace
Christian H. Jackson
Crystal Campos
Daniel Karl Giles
Daria Elizabeth Young
David Jack Eisman
Declan James Tomlinson
Devyn Michelle MacEachern
Emil Adan Sol
Guillermo S. Gonzalez
Hayden D. Wheeler
Hayley Ann Markum Dennings
Ian Michael Green
Jayla Shizuko Ishikawa
Jeremy Matthew Lee
John Mauro
Jolie Venetine Brownell
Jordan James Soldo
Juan Carlos L. Roxas
Julia Ellen Trudeau
Kayla Beth Stuckenberg
Kayla Marie Work
Kelly Kassis
Lauren Ahlburg Rechner
Lillianna Marie Slaughter
Lizbeth Ramales Arango
Lorenzo Chase Lizardi
Marcella Maggio
Margaret Irene Driscoll
Meara Grace Boughey
Michaela Marie Galeski
Michelle Chernikova
Nicole Jacqueline Keegan
Nicole Marie Kielba
Nina Perl
Riley J. McCoy
Rohan A. Sepahi
Rose Isabel Williamson
Ryan Michael Lane
Sarah AiLan Nguyen
Shanequewa Love
Sofia Colette Miera
Tulsi Juhi Shah
Zachary Irving
College and School Scholars
Daniel Karl Giles
Emil Adan Sol
John Mauro
Kelly Kassis
Meara Grace Boughey
Michelle Chernikova
Simran Porwal
University Scholar of the Year
Michelle Chernikova
Valedictorian
Christian H. Jackson
Presidential Citation
Alexa Danielle Walls
Alyssa Drew Bobich
Brion Lewis Dennis
Catherine Kennedy
Christian H. Jackson
Claire Anne Kosewic
Elena Sabdy Martínez
Emil Adan Sol
Erykah Iman Walton
Ethan Alexander Frisone
Harrison Aristorenas Hamm
John Mauro
Kamilah Roca-Datzer
Kylie Mackenzie Francisco
Leslie Sepulveda Ochoa
Lizbeth Ramales Arango
Malia R. Thornton
Michael Robert Liu
Nicole Hernandez
Simran Porwal
The Ignatian Award
Michael Robert Liu
The Marian Award
Nicole Hernandez
Arrupe DEI Award
Lizbeth Ramales Arango
Simone Patrice Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.